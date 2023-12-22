SEC throws out limit-rule in PSE ownership of PDS

THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the application of the Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) for an exemptive relief in its acquisition of additional shares in the Philippine Dealing System (PDS) Holdings Corp.

In its en banc meeting, the SEC has allowed the PSE to exceed the mandatory limit of 20 percent on ownership and voting rights in an exchange by an individual or an industry, granting it leeway to own up to 100 percent of the PDS group, the operator of the country’s bond exchange platform.

The Regulator also approved the transfer of the shares of stock of an exchange controller, in order to allow the PSE to acquire PDS shares currently held by other PDS shareholders.

The SEC directed PSE to submit the status of its negotiation on its acquisition of additional PDS shares every two months, including share offer price, among others. The PSE must also submit its operational and developmental plans and timeline in relation to the fixed income market.

In addition, the PSE has been directed to submit regular updates, including updates on timelines of concrete plans, on its commitments, such as reduction in fees, valuation, enhancements of systems, and launch of new products every three months following the acquisition.

Currently, the PSE owns 20.98 percent of the issued and outstanding capital stock of the PDS. The stock exchange intends to acquire up to 100 percent of the operator of the country’s sole fixed-income exchange, and eventually merge the two platforms—the equities and the fixed-income exchanges.

The Securities Regulation Code states that no person may beneficially own or control, directly or indirectly, more than five percent of the voting rights of the exchange and no industry or business group may beneficially own or control, directly or indirectly, more than 20 percent of the voting rights of the exchange.

The SEC, however, may adopt rules, regulations or issue an order, upon application, exempting an applicant from the ownership limit if such ownership or control will not negatively impact on the exchange’s ability to effectively operate in the public interest.

The PDS Group includes the Philippine Dealing and Exchange (PDEX) Corp., which was incorporated in 2003. The PDEX operates the organized secondary market for the trading of fixed-income securities issued by corporations, as well as the government. The PDEX also calculates the PDS Treasury Reference Rates, which form the basis for valuing and marking-to-market interest rate-sensitive instruments.

In its initial submissions to the SEC, the self-regulatory organization committed to ensuring that the acquisition will operate in the public interest, as the resulting integration of the country’s equity and fixed-income exchanges would allow for the delivery of more efficient and more types of products, services and better risk management systems for financial services.

The SEC directed PSE to submit and present a detailed, concrete and time-bound operational plan, which shall be subject to a separate review and approval by the SEC to ensure that the proposed integration of PSE and the PDS Group will lead to greater access to both fixed-income and equity products for retail investors, reduced cost of trading securities, and similar efficiencies and benefits for issuers and other market participants.

Image credits: Businessmirror file photo





