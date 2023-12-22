Race winners revealed; carbon neutrality

FINALLY, I got the results of the overall winners in the just-ended TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Vios Cup, thanks to Shaina Mae Semana. I’m so interested because I was at the SMC-Clark International Speedway during all three races, joining a weekend crowd too enthusiastic like me as to not miss a single action on the fabled race tracks in Pampanga.

Here they are, the gallant victors:

Super Sporting Class:

1. John Dizon

JD Motorsports-RibbonArc

2. Joaquin Garrido

Toyota North Edsa-Obengers

3. Gerard Loy

R Racing

Sporting Class

1. Russel Cabrera

Toyota Cebu

2. Maila Alivia

JBT Racing/Toyota Isabela

3. Mikey Kailani Jordan

Toyota Otis Inc.-Obengers

Promotional Class

1. Alain Alzona

Toyota GenSan/Chooks-To-Go

2. Jarond Mesina

Toyota Cebu

3. Paolo Ayo

TCC-Edgesport

Team Awards

1. Toyota Cebu Alpha

2. Toyota Cebu Bravo

3. Happy Hotel/Chooks-To-Go

Promotional Media

1. Pattice Tenorio

Zigwheels

2. Mica Delos Reyes

Philippine Star

3. Lyka Tan

Carmudi

Sporting Media

1. Wowie Go

C! Magazine

2. John Rey San Diego

Autocar

3. Ronald Delos Reyes

Philippine Daily Inquirer

Promotional Influencer

1. Ezra Domingo

2. Arianne Bautista

3. Genesis Redido

Sporting Influencer

1. Reph Bangsil

2. Carla Lizardo-Sulit

3. Lexi Mendiola

Did you miss some action, including the performance of popular indie band Sunkissed Lola?

Watch everything on livestream at TGR Vios Cup Races supported by Bridgestone and Petron, and sponsored by Denso, AVT, 3M, ROTA, Tuason Racing, Kinto and myToyota wallet.

Jojo’s speech

THE following is the speech in the recent Lexus-Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) “Go Electrified” event at BGC in Taguig by Josephine “Jojo” Villanueva, TMP vice president for corporate affairs.

“Toyota is deeply committed to contributing to our global carbon neutrality goal. Our goal is to enable Filipinos to adopt practical and sustainable mobility solutions.

“This commitment goes beyond vehicle development, as we also actively manage greenhouse gas emissions throughout the entire vehicle life cycle, including manufacturing, distribution and use.

“This comprehensive approach underscores our unwavering commitment to achieving carbon neutrality.

“Locally, at TMP, we leverage renewable energy sources and implement energy efficiency measures at our Santa Rosa City plant. This dedication to sustainability has resulted in imminent emission reductions from electricity, marking a significant milestone in our green manufacturing journey.

“Our efforts extend beyond our own operations, encompassing dealerships, suppliers and logistics operations. We actively advocate for industry-wide collaboration towards decarbonization, recognizing the collective impact we can achieve by working together.

“While current climate action often focuses on adaptation, Toyota remains equally committed to regeneration. We strive for a net positive environmental impact through initiatives like reforestation. For this year alone, we planted over 35,000 trees in our adopted greening sites across the country. Additionally, we are dedicated to the efficient use of natural resources and effective management of waste.

“In conclusion, every individual, regardless of Toyota affiliation, has the potential to champion carbon neutrality. Together, we, the members of Team Toyota, are driving electrifying change for our planet.”

Good job, Jojo.

PEE STOP It took almost six months before the replacement of virtually irreplaceable Atty. Albert Arcilla as TCCCI president was revealed: veteran industry leader, Fe Agudo. “I retired as early as July 2023. At 60, thought it was a good time to retire while still healthy and I can enjoy life,” said Albert, my bosom buddy for the longest time. Nice move, Albert. Time is of the essence, indeed. Godspeed…Kath Maramba says Naoyuki Takeda is the new president and CEO of Sojitz G Auto Philippines. Welcome to our humble shores, Sir…Merry Christmas to one and all!