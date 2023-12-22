PPA suspends ship, shore-ex agents of Norwegian Cruises

THE Philippine Ports Authority on Thursday suspended the ship and cruise agents of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), following the reported chaotic disembarkation of the liner’s cruise passengers who arrived last November 30 in Manila.

In a news statement, PPA said it has suspended the permits to operate (PTO) of Ben Line Agencies and TravelPeople Ltd. for 30 days, following its “thorough investigation” of the disorder reported by a cruise passenger on MV Norwegian Jewel. In a letter to TravelPeople on December 21 released to the media, PPA PMO National Capital Region South Port Manager Catherine Esto said the company did not present concrete plans on how to address the concerns of the cruise passenger regarding the disembarkation process.

For his part, PPA General Manager Jay Santiago said in Filipino, the suspension period “will give the operators more time to review their processes to further improve their services and ensure that a similar incident does not recur.”

He added: “This kind of incident is unacceptable especially since there were pre-arrival meetings to prepare for the turnaround call, where about 2,300 passengers will disembark and 2,500 passengers will also board the cruise ship.”

The PPA statement, however, failed to directly address the other complaints of the cruise passenger regarding government ports personnel not assisting to resolve the chaos at the terminal, as well as confusing inspections by authorities of passengers’ travel documents. Santiago merely underscored the importance of the “shared accountability” between the various government agencies and private service providers in identifying possible deficiencies in handling cruise arrivals.

The PPA official said various agencies will meet again to prepare for the arrival of a cruise ship that will dock at the Port of Manila on January 6, 2024, where more than 3,000 tourists are expected to disembark. With the suspension of Ben Line Agencies and TravelPeople, however, another agent or service provider to handle the cruise arrival will have to be selected, he said. “We will not allow this incident to happen again because it is embarrassing to those who visit the country,” Santiago stressed.

The Philippines was recently named Best Cruise Destination for 2023 in the recent World Cruise Awards. Santiago said the “PPA has been improving our ports to promote tourism. So our partners should also improve in servicing passengers.”

Earlier, cruise passenger Nelson Terible detailed on Facebook his account of their arrival at Pier 15, South Harbor aboard the MV Norwegian Jewel on November 30. He noted the lack of porters, cramped conditions at the passenger terminal, and disorderly checking of travel documents by government authorities, including unscrupulous individuals preying on foreign tourists trying to get a ride from the port’s parking area.

Following this, a tourism leader reiterated the need for a dedicated cruise port and terminal in Manila to accommodate cruise ships and ensure an organized transfer of passengers. However, tycoon Enrique K. Razon, whose company had proposed to the Duterte administration in 2018 the building of a cruise terminal behind Solaire Resort, is no longer sure about the project. (See, “Razon group holding off on cruise terminal pending market conditions,” in the BusinessMirror, December 21, 2023.)