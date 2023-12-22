PLDT test of optical network successful

PLDT Inc. announced last Thursday having successfully tested a 50G Passive Optical Networks (50G-PON), a new connectivity solution for home broadband.

Arvin L. Siena, PLDT VP and Head of Network Strategy and Transformation, explained that 50G-PON technology promises to revolutionize Internet speeds by offering a staggering 50 Gigabits per second (Gbps) on each equipment port. This surpasses the capabilities of existing technologies like Gigabit PON (2.5 Gbps) and 10 Gigabit Symmetrical (XGS) PON (10 Gbps).

“After successfully testing XGS-PON in 2021, PLDT is taking it further by testing the latest and fastest technology in PONs called 50G-PON, which will allow five-times faster speeds than XGS-PON and 20 times faster speeds than GPON, which is the most widely used technology by fiber providers in the Philippines,” he said.

PLDT, however, didn’t disclose how much it spent for the 50G-PON technology.

As of end-September, PLDT has a total fiber footprint exceeding 1.1-million cable kilometers. This includes over 0.2 million-cable kilometers of international fiber and approximately 0.9 million cable kilometers of domestic fiber.

The reach of PLDT’s high-speed internet has extended to more than 17.3 million homes in 69 percent of the country’s municipalities and towns. Moreover, PLDT has a total of 6.15 million fiber ports, covering over 18,000 barangays nationwide.

PLDT First Vice-President Eric S. Santiago said the company is committed to delivering solutions to its customers.

“This latest milestone is a testament to the Group’s commitment to always be ahead in harnessing the best technologies and innovations to deliver enhanced services and elevated customer experience to the Filipino public,” Santiago said. “While we have been offering boosted speeds to our customers even before the pandemic, this new technology further ensures that we can provide the best and fastest service to homes nationwide.”

