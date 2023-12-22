PHL’s rice imports as of mid-December hits 3.2 MMT

THE country’s rice imports as of mid-December have breached 3.2 million metric tons (MMT) level with over 130,000 MT arriving in the first 14 days of this month, according to the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI).

Latest BPI data showed that total rice imports as of December 14 reached 3.223 MMT, some 603,000 MT lower than the 3.826 MMT recorded full-year import volume last year.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) earlier projected that the country’s total rice imports this year could settle at around 3.65 MMT, if the remaining valid import volume arrives in the country. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/12/14/rice-imports-to-fall-by-5-due-to-high-prices/)

BPI data also showed that Vietnam remained the country’s top source of imported rice, accounting for 87 percent of the total import volume as of December 14.

The country’s total rice imports from Vietnam have so far reached 2.813 MMT. It was followed by Thailand at 207,648 MT and Myanmar at 131,718 MT, based on BPI data.

Citing historical data, the DA expects about 620,000 MT of rice to enter the country this December. Latest BPI data showed that about 137,501 MT of rice has already arrived in the country from December 1 to December 14.

BPI data showed Bly Agri Venture Trading remained the top rice importer in the country with a total volume of 233,438 MT. It was followed by Davao Solar Best Corp. with a total volume of 221,598 MT and Orison Free Enterprise Inc. with a total import volume of 203,389 MT.

The data also showed that BPI approved and issued 557 sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances (SPSICs) in December for the importation of 444,270.4 MT of rice.

Under the updated rules and regulations of the Department of Agriculture, the approved rice import volume must enter the country within 30 days after the corresponding SPSICs were issued.

Agriculture officials earlier cautioned that without rice imports coming in the next few months, particularly in January and February, the country would have thin grain stocks, especially amid the anticipated impact of El Niño on domestic rice production.

“Without [rice] imports, we will have less than 39 days at the end of the first semester and 61 days at the end of March, which is very thin supply considering our archipelagic condition. We cannot spread the 61 days [stock level] evenly, so we need to import,” Agriculture Undersecretary for Rice Industry Development Leocadio S. Sebastian said earlier. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/12/15/da-sees-domestic-milled-rice-output-decline-in-h1-2024-amid-el-nino-threat)