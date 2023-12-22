Number of poor Filipinos declined in 1H of 2023 — NEDA

Nearly 900,000 Filipinos escaped poverty in the first semester of 2023, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said 895,260 Filipinos or 230,000 families were less poor in the first six months of 2023.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Friday that the number of poor Filipinos declined to 26.14 million or 4.74 million families were living below the poverty line.

“The decision to fully open the economy and lift all COVID-19 restrictions in the country starting in 2022 has allowed us to recover from the unprecedented, combined impact of the pandemic and the government’s policy responses to the crisis,” Balisacan said.

The proportion of poor Filipinos whose per capita income is insufficient to meet their basic food and non-food needs was estimated at 23.7 percent.

The PSA also said the proportion of Filipinos whose income is insufficient to meet even the basic food needs was registered at 9.9 percent or about 10.94 million Filipinos in the first semester of 2021.

On average, the monthly food threshold for a family of five for the same period was estimated at P8,393.

Among families, PSA said the subsistence incidence among families was recorded at 7.1 percent, or around 1.87 million food-poor families in the first semester of 2021.

Image credits: NEDA





