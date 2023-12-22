NTC slaps 30-day suspension order on SMNI

THE National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has issued a Show Cause Order with a 30-day Suspension Order against Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), which allegedly violated its franchise.

In a statement, the NTC said it has directed Swara Sun Media Corp., commonly known as SMNI, to explain in writing within 15 days from receipt of the order why “it should not be administratively sanctioned for alleged violation of the condition of its authorities to comply with all the laws, rules and regulations of the land.”

The regulatory body cited Section 16 of the Public Service Act as its basis for the 30-day suspension of SMNI’s radio and television operations.

To recall, the House of Representatives’ Committee on Legislative Franchises conducted three committee hearings, raising concerns about SMNI’s operations.

During the hearings, lawmakers claimed that SMNI had allegedly committed infractions, including the dissemination of deliberately false information or willful misrepresentation, which could be detrimental to the public.

Free-speech advocates had claimed the congressional hearings would send a chilling effect down the broadcast media sector, considering that one of the reports that spurred allegations that SMNI is a “fake news” purveyor involved the alleged—later proven erroneous claim—in one of its reports that the travel expenses of Speaker Martin Romualdez’s office had breached P1.8 billion.

The committee noted, however, that SMNI had “committed infractions of the Philippine Constitution, Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas, Broadcast Code, and the Revised Corporation Code.”

These allegations prompted Congress to call on the NTC to suspend SMNI’s operations through a House Resolution, with the NTC giving “due deference to such determination of the House of Representatives and its authority over all matters directly and principally relating to the grant, amendment, extension, or revocation of franchises.”

NTC has set the administrative hearing to address this issue for January 4, 2024.

Davao-based preacher

SMNI, owned by Davao-based preacher Apollo Quiboloy, has a television news channel and operates a radio channel in Manila.

Just two days ago, the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) slapped a two-week suspension on two of its programs, Gikan Sa Masa, Para Sa Masa and Laban Kasama ng Bayan.

Gikan Para Sa Masa was suspended after it aired former President Rodrigo Duterte’s show, where he allegedly threatened Act Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro’s life. Quiboloy is a close associate of the former president.

Laban Kasama ng Bayan, meanwhile, was placed on two-week suspension following hosts Jeffrey Celia and Lorraine Badoy’s reports on the alleged travel extravagance of House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

When sought for comment, SMNI Legal Counsel Mike Tolentino said that the group has yet to receive the NTC’s order.

“We are still waiting for the notice. As of today, we have not yet received it officially,” he said in a text message.

Image credits: Elmer B. Domingo/Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA-4.0





