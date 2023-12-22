Not a room at the inn

Long before Christmas trees, Santa Claus and fruitcakes invaded the cultural landscape of this country, there were ways of observing the season that may not be familiar to most of us now. These were the folk rituals that appropriated the Christian narrative of the Son of God born to Mary and Joseph.

Whether it was a matter of evangelization, the practices that have remained extant up to these days reveal what the colonizers saw in us. Thus, one of the most dramatic Christmas rites developed by our great-great grandparents involved the valuation of home. This was the folk practice called “Panunuluyan,” which in Bikol region has become the “Cagharong” or “Pagcagharong.”

In Panunuluyan, Mary and Joseph are depicted as having arrived at Bethlehem for the census. As the story goes, Mary is about to give birth already and Joseph, the husband, has her comfort and safety uppermost in his mind. They need a place to stay and, we forget one detail, a midwife to assist Mary in that most delicate situation. As the word Panunuluyan indicates, there is the word “tuloy” embedded in it – the concept that in homes one must be told to come in, “tumuloy,” for one to feel welcome. No one just enters a home; one must be permitted to do so.

In this story, which will form the core of the Nativity, Joseph and Mary are refused entrance to any home because there is no room at the inn.

Imagine the cold night then. Think of self-pity coming from Mary and Joseph; they are human beings after all with emotions. Consider the ego and pride of the husband, Joseph, because he is not able to provide help to his wife. The only thing going for Joseph is that there are no in-laws to issue strong words against him. Nor are there their townmates to ridicule them, or spread rumors about them.

Finally, they end up in a stable. There are many versions to this account. One brings into the picture an owner, kind to a point, who offers them a space for animals that is at the back of the inn. In more cinematic presentations, the inn becomes a cave used as a stable for sheep, horses, and cows. To St. Francis of Assisi whose re-imagining of the first Christmas is attributed the introduction of the creche (literally, crib), there is the manger. In more graphic illustrations of this event, the water or feeding troughs for animals is covered with hays and over them the cape of Joseph to serve as a soft layer for the baby to lie on.

What happens next is magical: the first to know the birth of the Messiah are the poor shepherds, the lowliest of the lowly.

What a compelling lesson this must have been for our ancestors as they listen to the original tale of Christmas.

In the Bikol version of this folk ritual, the singing is extended and the melody is plaintive, almost dolorous, as the Pasyon chanting. The word “Cagharong” addresses the owner of the home, the “harong”; the “Pagcagharong” shows how the action of knocking at the door of the homeowner becomes part of the name of the rites.

Comparing the melody of the Cagharong to the joyous and upbeat music of Western Christmas music, the local ritual emphasizes the sentiment of poverty, endurance, and humility.

How does a husband feel if his wife has been walking for miles and, upon entering a town, finds out there is no room at the inn? What strength can Joseph summon to face Mary as they set up a stable for the greatest story ever told?

I remember coming home to our new place in Naga one December. Unfamiliar with the neighbors, I woke up very early the next day and in the midst of the fog that covered the lot in front of us, I saw two children gathering “kangkong.” They were surprised to see me looking at them and whereupon, they came near our gate to seek permission to gather those vegetables. I do not remember responding to them. It was Christmas and here were two children, siblings I believe, who took advantage of the hours so that they could gather the lowly food on Christmas day.

That night, I stayed on the porch again to watch if they would come back, as I told them to. They did not. But from afar I could see a fire coming from a tiny hut. It was a warm light, and then it blazed. I could see some movement. Were they cooking something? Were they trying to bring some warmth into that box of a home?

Every Christmas, I always marvel at the drama that unfolds from the arrangement on the mantel of that scene in the cave. The design is cozy: Mary looks safe and Joseph is a strong counterpoint in the background. Then there is the infant, unsullied, not bothered at all. It seems to know where this story is heading. The cows and horses have friendly faces. If the family budget allows, then there are the Three Kings, full of majesty and wisdom. A huge star leads all our vision to the birth.

Everything is alright with the world. Peace on Earth and Goodwill to all men and women. We had forgotten how some hours back, there was no room at the inn.

E-mail: titovaliente@yahoo.com