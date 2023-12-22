Noel Bazaar opens third phase in Alabang

Noel Bazaar, one of the country’s longest-running holiday shopping havens, recently opened the third and last phase of its series at The Filinvest Tent at the Filinvest Corporate City, Muntinlupa City, to offer a wide array of unique gift options to residents of southern Metro Manila and suburbs. Dubbed as the “Christmas Bazaar with the Heart,” it is supported by GMA Network.

Now on its 22nd year, it is offering a wide array of apparel, fashion accents, home furnishings, food, gift ideas, books, personal effects, novelty items, and fast-moving consumer goods.

For a convenient digital shopping experience, and help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) for cashless convenience, particularly those who are not within the traditional banking system, Noel Bazaar has teamed up with Maya Philippines, Smart and PLDT.

With the partnership, merchants can avail of the Maya Business’ 1-2-3 Grow Bundle where they can accept online or in-store payments, and help them increase income with Maya Business Deposit’s 2.5 percent annual interest.

Portions of the proceeds of Noel Bazaar will benefit the charities supported by the Inquirer Foundation and GMA Network’s Kapuso Foundation, which has helped build 442 classrooms and eight bridges in needy communities for two decades.

Present at The Filinvest City opening are GMA host Maureen Schrivers, GMA ambassador Rhian Ramos, GMA Kapuso Foundation EVP and COO Rikki Escudero-Catibog, Festival Supermall senior manager for corporate marketing Emily de Leon, Filinvest Land Inc. south cluster general manager Engr. Wesley Villanueva, Cut Unlimited marketing and promotion associate Jacque Bautista, Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon, Cut Unlimited president and CEO Mayose Gozon-Bautista, Philippine Daily Inquirer corporate affairs officer Bianca Macahilig, Smart Communications AVP GTM and subscriber management Racquel Alino, and Maya Philippines head of acceptance and SME Richard Labitag.