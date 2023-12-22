Nlex Corp. secures P10 billion loan from BPI

NLEX Corp. announced last Thursday it has signed a P10-billion, 10-year loan facility with the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) to bankroll its ongoing and future projects.

Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. President Rogelio L. Singson said through a statement that the loan will help the company fund critical projects, including the Candaba 3rd Viaduct, as well as to refinance maturing debt.

“This loan agreement will help us to meet our current obligations with our key stakeholders and finance all repairs and maintenance of the expressway as well as our ongoing and future projects like the Candaba 3rd Viaduct,” Singson was quoted in the statement as saying. “Our company remains committed in providing faster and more convenient travel. Thus, we also want to focus on improving our expressways and beyond just building roads.”

The Nlex Candaba 3rd Viaduct is a 5-kilometer bridge connecting Pampanga and Bulacan. Expected to be completed by the 4th quarter of 2024, this project will “significantly increase road capacity, providing a substantial boost to regional transportation,” according to the firm.

“This project is just one of our company’s major initiatives in solving the growing traffic demand of the north. In partnership with the government, we aim to contribute to elevating the transportation system of the country,” Nlex Corp. President Jose Luigi L. Bautista was quoted in the statement as saying.

Nlex Corp., a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., plans to spend about P15 billion in capital expenditures in 2024, a 50-percent increase from the P10-billion programmed for 2023.