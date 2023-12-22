Miner plans solar power source

TVI Resource Development Philippines Inc. (TVIRD) is considering clean energy sources to augment the power requirements in some of its mines, one of its executives said.

“Plans include the establishment of a 5-megawatt (MW) solar power plant in our Siana gold mine as well as a 4-MW solar power plant in our Balabag gold and silver mine to augment the power supply requirements of both processing plants,” TVIRD Managing Director Michael G. Regino said.

“And when technology becomes more affordable, TVIRD is also considering the installation of batteries to store the power generated by its solar plants,” he added.

Regino bared the firm’s plans after its mining projects in Zamboanga del Sur and Surigao del Norte provinces were recognized by the industry at the 69th Annual National Mine Safety and Environment Conference (Anmsec) in Baguio City this month.

In a statement, the firm said its Balabag Gold-Silver project and the Siana Gold Project by subsidiary Greenstone Resources Corp. brought home the Platinum Awards under the “Surface Mining” category during the Anmsec.

Both companies received prestigious recognition at the yearly industry event organized by the Philippine Mine Safety and Environment Association (PMSEA), the firm’s statement read.

“The level of teamwork across the ranks in both project sites has been nothing less of exceptional, especially on the community level as they are our first line of defense with regard to safety and the environment. The TVIRD Group shares this honor with the rest of the industry—our colleagues who keep mining strong and keep our mine sites safe and sustainable for future generations,” Regino was quoted in a statement as saying.

“Although Balabag is a young mine, it has shown its commitment by conducting responsible mining operations and received a Presidential Award early on,” TVIRD General Manager Deogracias P. Halog was quoted in the statement as saying.

Balabag recorded 8.2 million safe man-hours with no lost time due to accidents in June. The Siana project, meanwhile, generated in the same month about 3.5 million safe man-hours since recommissioning under TVIRD management.

As outlined in their respective Environmental Protection and Enhancement Plans (EPEP) and Environmental Compliance Certificates (ECC), both TVIRD Group companies have been advocating and implementing mitigating measures and enhancement activities with high standards to minimize the impacts of mining, according to the firm.

To date, Balabag planted a total of 716,155 trees across its 569.78-hectare plantation while Siana planted 125,043 trees in its 111.10-hectare rehabilitation area—both achieving a forest density of over 1,000 trees per hectare, according to the firm.

Also, in support of preserving critical species, Siana relinquished 81 hectares of its tenement area to the Diwata Mountain Ranges, according to the firm.