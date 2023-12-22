Meralco promises continuous supply

THE Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) promised last Thursday uninterrupted electricity service and swift responses to customer concerns during the holiday season.

According to Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga, while Meralco Business Centers will observe closures on declared holidays such as December 25, 26, 30, and January 1, the company’s operations crews will remain on standby 24/7, even on Christmas Day.

“We encourage our customers (7.8 million) to practice electrical safety for a bright and accident-free holiday celebration. Rest assured, contingency measures are in place and our crews are on standby ready to respond to any concern on our electricity service,” Zaldarriaga said.

He also provided safety tips for customers to avoid any electricity-related incidents during the holidays.

Zaldarriaga, also a newspaper columnist, said consumers must choose and properly install Christmas lights, using appropriate types for indoor and outdoor settings.

He also reminded customers to avoid overloading electrical outlets or extension cords, steering clear of “octopus” connections. He further advised consumers to unplug Christmas lights and other appliances when not in use or before leaving the house.

Lastly, Zaldarriaga recommended households to have a fire extinguisher for emergency situations, especially during the holiday season.