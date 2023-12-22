Ivisan Windkraft project endorsed for ‘green lane’

THE Board of Investments (BOI) announced last Thursday that it has endorsed its first offshore wind project for the “Green Lane for Strategic Investments,” five months after the scheme was launched last July and ten months after it was ordered established by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

A statement it issued on December 21 read that Trade Undersecretary and BOI Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo awarded the Green Lane Certificate of Endorsement to Ivisan Windkraft Corp. for its 450-megawatt (MW) Frontera Bay Wind Power Project in offshore Cavite.

The project, with an initial cost of P81.675 billion, is targeted to operate within the term of President Marcos, according to the BOI.

The investment promotion agency also emphasized that the project will help the Philippines achieve its aim of producing 15.3 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy by 2030 as part of the Philippine Development Plan’s goal of having a “secure, reliable, and clean energy” mix.

“These offshore wind turbines can also become a new tourist attraction especially when the proposed bridge linking Cavite and Bataan is finished,” according to the BOI.

According to the agency, the project is “fully aligned” with the administration’s goal of operating offshore wind turbines by 2028.

Aside from the impact of having wind energy tourism, training and development will also be provided to neighboring communities, which could lead to growth in local business opportunities.

“The project is beneficial for Filipinos, as it will create 2,700 jobs in its pre-development, development, and operational phases,” according to the BOI.

The statement read that the Philippines has a “potential” offshore wind resource of 178 GW.

“Large areas around the country’s coast have extractable wind sources. The BOI and its national government agency partners are working on developing an ecosystem for the offshore wind power industry,” the statement read.

Rodolfo was quoted in the statement as saying that the government aims to develop the offshore wind industry value chain in the Philippines and “invite global offshore wind industry players to choose the Philippines as their hub in Southeast Asia.”

“What we want to show is that the offshore wind industry has Filipinos around the world working as engineers, mariners, etc.,” Ivisan Windkraft Vice President Theo C. Sunico was quoted in the statement as saying.

Sunico also said that developing the ecosystem in the country “aligns” with its goals of bringing OFWs [overseas Filipino workers] home and investing in the capabilities of the Filipinos.

The “Green Lane for Strategic Investments” scheme was established through Executive Order 18, which was approved by the Office of the President on February 24. “Green lanes: aim to expedite, simplify, and automate the permit and license application processes for strategic investments.

Operating as the sole entry point for these investments, the “One-Stop Action Center for Strategic Investments” will expedite the processing of permits and licenses of the endorsed project, ensuring the fast realization of renewable energy investments in the country, the BOI noted.