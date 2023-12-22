Helping Pinoys navigate the path to global trade

Becoming an exporter is a challenging endeavor that offers growth, expansion, and a gateway to the global market. However, navigating the path to global trade is not for the faint of heart. It requires perseverance, strategic planning, adaptability, and a deep understanding of the intricacies involved. On top of these, it requires substantial upfront investments in production, packaging, and marketing, among other expenses.

To succeed as an exporter, you have to be good at organizing transportation, shipping, and distribution networks to ensure timely delivery of your products to international markets. You must also have a deep understanding of your target market and your competitors. Remember, exporting goods involves complying with a boatload of regulations, both domestic and international. Navigating the complex legal frameworks, export controls, licensing requirements, and documentation processes can be overwhelming. You also need to stay updated with evolving international trade regulations, and invest in market intelligence to identify emerging opportunities. You have to be well versed in customs procedures, trade agreements, tariffs, and export restrictions to ensure compliance and avoid penalties.

No wonder, only seven percent of 28,000 entrepreneurs studying under the training arm of the Department of Trade and Industry applied to become exporters. “Among our potential exporters, including those in the Halal industry who have acquired certification, maybe over 200 of them have acquired food safety standards and certification,” said Executive Director Nelly Nita N. Dillera of the Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC). (Read the BusinessMirror report, “Traders shun exports path due to state requirements,” December 18, 2023)

Of the 200 would-be exporters among the small enterprises trained by the PTTC, most of them are willing to go into the food sector, which Dillera deems as the “strength” of Philippine exporters. For 2023, the PTTC is targeting to teach 30,000 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). As of November, Dillera said they have trained around 28,000 small enterprises.

The PTTC’s Global MSME Academy is the dedicated Center for the administration, development and conduct of trade-related training and management of facilities to support the requirements of globalizing industries and services, most especially MSMEs.

The export-oriented training program is the highest level of PTTC’s classification. However, Dillera noted the difficulties of becoming an exporter.

“Many of them do not want to become exporters, because it’s difficult. So what we want them to be is to become suppliers to existing exporters; like sub-contracting, supplier of raw materials, or basic items that can be put together for export,” she said. “So they don’t have to go through the nitty-gritty of exporting.”

Dillera cited documentation and demand requirements as some of the difficulties faced by potential exporters. One possible way to surmount this challenge is for PTTC to seek the help of industry experts, consultants, and trade organizations specializing in export documentation and demand requirements. These experts can provide valuable insights, assist in navigating legal complexities, and offer guidance on market-specific demand requirements, thereby reducing the challenges faced by our potential exporters.DTI-Export Marketing Bureau Director Bianca Pearl R. Sykimte recently said that nearly 4,000 exporters have stopped shipping their products to other countries in the last five years.

Without timely support from the government, there’s a possibility that more of them will abandon the export boat. That’s because our exporters are currently facing several challenges, which include rising input costs, intensified competition from other exporting countries, disruptions in global supply chains, and global economic slowdown.

On top of the intensive training being provided by the PTTC, the government can help our exporters in several ways. It can provide financial assistance in the form low-interest loans, which can be used for market research, product development, marketing and promotion, and other export-related activities.

It can support small and medium-sized exporters by helping them form export groups or clusters, where they come together to pool resources, share knowledge, and collaborate on joint export activities.

The government can also focus on R&D programs specifically aimed at supporting export-oriented industries. The goal is to encourage innovation, product development, and the adoption of new technologies that enhance the competitiveness of Philippine exports. By investing in R&D, the government can help exporters meet evolving market demands and stay ahead of the competition.

These are just some examples of what the government can do to help the Philippine export sector grow. Helping more traders navigate the path to global trade is an ideal way to help stimulate the country’s economic growth.