Government eyes P585 billion from domestic market in Q1

THE national government plans to borrow almost P600 billion from the domestic market in the first quarter of next year through the sale of various government securities to augment its financing requirement.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) released recently its auction schedule for the first three months 2024 for Treasury bills (T-bills) and Treasury bonds (T-bonds) with a total amount of P585 billion.

The Treasury targets to raise as much as P195 billion in January from the combined tender of T-bills and T-bonds while planning to borrow P210 billion and P180 billion in February and March, respectively.

During the three-month period, the Treasury aims to raise P390 billion of the total P585 billion from the tender of T-bonds; the remaining amount of P195 billion would be sourced from T-bills sale.

Based on the schedule it released, the Treasury will hold a total of 13 auctions of T-bills across the three-month period, with five tenders being held in January and four auctions each in February and March.

Meanwhile, there will also be a total of 13 tenders for T-bonds scheduled as follows: four in January, five in February, and four in March, according to the Treasury.

Borrowing plan: P2.46 trillion

The national government has set its borrowing plan in 2024 at P2.46 trillion, some P253 billion more than this year’s P2.207 trillion gross borrowing plan, based on state budget documents.

Next year’s borrowing program would still follow a 75:25 mix in favor of domestic sources.

The Marcos Jr. administration will borrow P1.853 trillion next year from the domestic market through the sale of T-bills and T-bonds.

The Bureau of the Treasury will tender a total of P51.050 billion worth of T-bills and P1.802 trillion worth of T-bonds for the entire 2024.

The remaining P606.850 billion will be secured by the national government from abroad through program loans (P295.845 billion), project loans (P36.005 billion) and bonds and other inflows (P275 billion).

The Treasury cancelled earlier this month its two remaining auctions—one for T-bills and one for T-bonds—after it completed its domestic funding requirements for the year.

The Treasury earlier reported that the country’s outstanding debt as of end-October rose to a record P14.48 trillion as the state borrowed more to bankroll its programs and projects worsened by depreciation of the country’s currency.

The national government (NG) added P212.13 billion to its debt stock from the P14.268 trillion outstanding debt level in September, according to the Treasury.

The Treasury attributed the increase to “net issuance and availment of domestic and external loans as well as the revaluation of pesos depreciation against the US dollar.”

Image credits: Walter Eric Sy / Dreamstime.com





