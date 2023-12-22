G-Xchange, Petnet ink remittance deal

G-Xchange Inc., the operator of GCash, announced it inked a deal with Pera Hub operator Petnet Inc. on remittance.

The deal allows G-Xchange to use Petnet’s network of remittance channels allowing Pera Hub users to use the GCash app to claim remittances.

It eliminates the need for users to switch applications or physically visit remittance centers, the firm said. G-Xchange President Oscar Enrico A. Reyes Jr. was quoted in a statement as saying the agreement would make remittance services “more affordable.”

He didn’t disclose the value of the agreement with Petnet.