First Gen expects LNG arrival in February

FIRST Gen Corp. (PSE: FGEN) disclosed last Thursday it has tapped TotalEnergies Gas & Power Asia Private Ltd. (Tegpa) for the supply of one LNG cargo with a capacity of approximately 154,500 cubic meters.

The delivery is scheduled for early February 2024 on a Delivered Ex Ship (DES) basis to FGEN’s wholly-owned subsidiary, First Gen Singapore Pte. Ltd.

“The LNG cargo to be provided by Tegpa will be delivered by an LNG carrier, which will be unloaded into the storage tanks of the BW Batangas FSRU [floating storage regasification unit] that is currently berthed at the First Gen Clean Energy Complex [FGCEC] in Batangas City,” the firm’s disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) read.

This LNG will be utilized to power FGEN’s existing gas-fired plants within the FGCEC.

FGEN issued the tender for a second LNG cargo in October.

Currently, FGEN has a portfolio of four gas-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 2,017 MW. These plants have traditionally been supplied with gas from the Malampaya field.

FGEN has also constructed its Interim Offshore LNG Terminal Project and executed a five-year Time Charter Party for the charter of the BW Batangas, which will provide LNG storage and regasification services as part of the project.

“The FGEN LNG Terminal will accelerate the ability to introduce LNG to the Philippines, to serve the natural gas requirements of existing and future gas-fired power plants of third parties and FGEN’s affiliates. FGEN believes the FGEN LNG Terminal will play a critical role in ensuring the energy security of the Luzon Grid and the Philippines,” the disclosure read.