Eric Jose Castro Ines named new acting chief for MIAA

AIRPORT operations expert Eric Jose Castro Ines was appointed as the new Acting General Manager and Member of the Board of Directors of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Ines will be replacing former MIAA chief Cesar Chiong, according to a transmittal letter addressed to Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista and signed by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin.

He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of the Philippines, and finished Airport and Airline Management and Aviation Security studies at the Bailbrook College, School of Aviation in the United Kingdom.

Ines served as the Senior Executive Assistant to the Secretary of the Department of Local Government and Community Development (DLGCD) from 1973 to 1986.

Following DLGCD, he worked as a trainee for Airline Operations at Gulf Air Manila for a year, and became the Senior Security Officer in Manila and Southeast Asia from 1988 to 1997.

Ines was an airport station manager at the Gulf Air Manila from 1997 to 2006, and subsequently at the Etihad Airways from 2006 to 2017.

Former MIAA chief Chiong faced several charges and was found guilty of grave misconduct, abuse of authority, but several business groups had earlier declared support for him, vouching for his integrity and competence. They expressed concern that his exit from the airport could further derail serious efforts to institute reforms in the premier gateway.