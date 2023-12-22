DOTr: Deadline still Dec. 31, but we’ll heed SC on PUVMP

THE Department of Transportation (DOTr) will respect whatever decision the Supreme Court will hand down on the petition of Piston and other transport groups for a temporary restraining order against the implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the agency intends to keep the word of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to be firm on the deadline for industry consolidation set for December 31.

However, it will also comply with any decision that the High Court issues on the matter.

“We go with the wisdom of the President who decided to proceed with the PUV Modernization Program, but we will abide by the decision of the Supreme Court,” Bautista said in a Viber message.

The petition, filed at the Supreme Court, targets various administrative issuances related to the full implementation of the PUVMP scheduled to begin next year.

These include DOTr Order No. 207-011, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Memorandum Circulars, and LTFRB Memorandum Circulars that outline the processes for the mandatory consolidation of individual operators under transport cooperatives and corporations.

One of the main contentions raised by Piston is that these issuances would eventually lead to the phaseout of traditional jeepneys from the roads starting on January 1, 2024.

Such issuances lay down the processes for the mandatory consolidation of individual operators under transport cooperatives and corporations and the issuance of new franchises in favor of such entities as part of the PUVMP, petitioners said.

The petitioners, including Piston Chairman Mody Floranda, Bayan Muna Partylist Coordinator Gaylord Despuez, and other transport advocates, argue that these orders and circulars violate constitutional provisions, such as the right to freedom of association, due process, equal protection of laws, and the right to gainful employment and livelihood. They further assert that these administrative actions represent an invalid exercise of police power and a usurpation of legislative prerogative.

Piston along with Manibela are holding a transport holiday to protest against the PUVMP. They are expected to hold the strike until December 29, with Manibela earlier saying that its members intend to spend Christmas protesting in front of Malacañang.

Aside from PISTON, the other petitioners in the SC case are Bayan Muna Party-list Coordinator Gaylord Despuez, PARA-Advocates for Inclusive Transport member Edrich Samonte, No to PUV Phaseout Coalition of Panay member Elmer Forro, and Kmyut spokesperson Ma. Flora Cerna.

Lawyer Diane Azores, who topped the Bar in 2019 and whose father is a jeepney driver, will lead a group of lawyers who volunteered to provide legal assistance to the petitioners.

The petitioners stressed that the orders and circulars are overly broad and infringe the constitutional freedom of association as these issuances force the drivers and operators to join an organization or cooperative.

The Supreme Court, according to the petitioners, has repeatedly said that the right to join an association carries with it the right not to join.

“Through the issuance of MC NO. 2023-051, the individual operators are being penalized for not joining an association. They are essentially left with no choice but to consolidate if they wish to keep their livelihood. This is gross and patent violation of the individual operators’ freedom of association as guaranteed by the Constitution,” the petition read.

The petitioners described the orders and memorandum circulars as oppressive, overreaching and confiscatory as these will damage the livelihood of the drivers and operators, and even hurt commuters.

They cited a 2020 study showing the price of modern PUJs ranged from P1.4 million to P1.6 million per unit in 2017. However, by 2020, the price had ballooned to between P2.5 million and P2.6 million.

“The high unit prices translate to high amortization payments and compounded interests, thus, imposing an enormous financial burden on PUV operators and drivers,” the petitioners said.