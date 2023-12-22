Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera on being new ambassadors for ‘NWOW’

The electric vehicle brand NWOW recently revealed its first brand ambassadors: Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera, and their son Jose Sixto Dantes IV.

Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera are widely revered as one of (if not THE) premier on-screen and real-life partners in Philippine show business. But aside from their work as artists, they wear a lot of other hats as well – they are producers, models, hosts, business owners, and many more. But above all, they are parents – captivating the public with their focus on their family above all. They have become models to all Filipinos for the ideal family.

The signing conference for NWOW & Dingdong Dantes and their family as ambassadors was held on December 11, 2023. NWOW brand ambassadors and superstars Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera, and Jose Sixto Dantes IV were present to interact with the NWOW family and the press, chatting and taking pictures with everyone present.

NWOW has always had a stellar reputation in the Philippines, known for being practical and focused on solving user problems. DongYan is the brand’s first brand ambassadors, both of whom are perfect models to emphasize NWOW’s values of the importance of family and giving them cost-effective and safe ways to travel together.

DongYan, along with NWOW, highlighted during the press conference that with the EMC-GOLF, families now have a cost-efficient vehicle with which they can travel together while cherishing each other’s company, be it a short weekend vacation, or a long road trip during the holidays.

Throughout NWOW’s campaign alongside the Dantes Familly, the campaign will emphasize the advantages of owning an NWOW vehicle when traveling together as a family – deepening the relationship with NWOW and its vehicles with the life of the everyday Filipino. The brand’s story of dedication to this endeavour will be told through various marketing activations and publicity activities alongside DongYan.

NWOW plans to launch a series of advertisements and promotional videos featuring the Dantes family to show how they chose NWOW electric vehicles as their ideal companion for family travel. These commercials will highlight the innovations of NWOW electric vehicles in terms of safety, environmental protection, and design, while meeting the needs of modern families for high-quality and cost-efficient travel.

The Dantes family will enthusiastically share about their everyday life while using NWOW electric vehicles on their various social media platforms, hopefully reaching an audience looking for the perfect vehicle for their families.

Through this cooperation with the Dantes family, NWOW aims to establish the image of the brand as a warm, loving, and family focused electric vehicle provider – while still emphasizing the cost-efficient and environmental benefits of using NWOW’s vehicles, and in the process, becoming the first choice for family travel in the minds of consumers.