Consing backs Maharlika firm directors

MAHARLIKA Investment Corp. (MIC) President and CEO Rafael D. Consing Jr. said the four newly appointed board directors of the state-owned corporation bring a “wealth of experience” to make the goals of the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) a reality.

Consing said the four appointees to the MIC board are “distinguished” individuals with a “wealth of experience” and a “deep commitment” to the Philippines.

On Wednesday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. appointed and swore in Vicky Castillo L. Tan, Andrew Jerome T. Gan, German Q. Lichauco and Roman Felipe S. Reyes as the new members of the MIC.

The MIC is the government-owned and -controlled corporation tasked to oversee the MIF, the country’s inaugural sovereign wealth fund.

“Together with [Land Bank of the Philippines President] Lynette V. Ortiz, [Development bank of the Philippines President] Michael O. de Jesus and Finance Secretary Benjamin E Diokno, they bring a combined expertise in governance, law, finance, audit, banking and investment advisory, providing a robust foundation for Maharlika’s success,” Consing said in a post on social media.

“Their unwavering dedication to the Philippines and their proven track records in their respective fields position Maharlika for significant contributions to national economic growth and prosperity,” Consing added.

The appointment of the four MIC board directors came a little over a month since Consing was named by Marcos as the first President and CEO of the MIC.

Consing said he is confident that the current board composition of MIC would steer the state-owned corporation toward making the MIF a “powerful engine for positive change.”

“We are confident that under the Board of Directors’ leadership, Maharlika will become a powerful engine for positive change, catalyzing opportunities and fostering a brighter future for all Filipinos,” he said.

“We invite you to join us in supporting Maharlika’s vision and contributing to the Philippines’ continued economic development,” he added.

The corporate entity of the MIC is slowly taking shape following the appointment of its board of directors with 8 out of the 9 seats being filled. The remaining vacant MIC board seat is for a regular director.

The MIC board is composed of the finance secretary, MIC president and CEO, Land Bank of the Philippines president, Development Bank of the Philippines president, two regular directors and three independent directors.

Consing has been vocal about his plans and proposal regarding MIC and the MIF while pointing out that his ideas are still subject to board approval.

Last month, Consing revealed that he has identified four key pillars for the MIC’s investment which were tourism infrastructure, energy security, digital infrastructure and agro-forestry industrial urbanism. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/11/16/maharlika-fund-to-be-parked-in-infrastructure-energy-urban-farms/ )

Earlier this month, Consing disclosed that he has two proposals for the MIC after the public-private partnership (PPP) code was signed into law by Marcos. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/12/15/mic-chief-eyes-ppp-after-code-enacted/ )

First, Consing proposed that the MIC must be allowed to provide a “stable” capital to identified PPP projects, giving the state-owned and -controlled corporation an automatic “sit on the table.”

The second proposal involves the MIC becoming co-guarantor of the PPP projects, Consing added.