Chief View

This Saturday, December 9, 2023, photo shows Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. speaking during during the first “Ateneo Economics and Management Economics Alumni Homecoming.”

In his address, Remolona said that the country’s inflation rate eased to 4.1 percent in November to move “within striking distance” of the 2-percent to 4-percent inflation target.

The BSP chief said much of the credit for the decline in inflation is the fact that expectations have been well-anchored, which means the public expects inflation to move toward the target range. The central bank governor added that second round effects have been manageable.

CREDIT: Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas