Boracay Water bags DOE award

AKLAN-based Boracay Island Water Co. Inc. was feted in the 2023 “Energy Efficiency Excellence” (EEE) Awards of the Department of Energy (DOE), according to its parent firm Manila Water Philippine Ventures Inc. (MWPV).

The water distribution networks operator earned the prestigious title in the Special Awards in the “EEE” category, specifically under the “Energy Efficiency Projects Implemented and Other Best Practices” subcategory, read a statement issued by the MWPV.

The DOE EEE Award, an annual recognition program, acknowledges companies, projects, government sectors, and individuals for their exemplary best practices in energy efficiency. Notably, this achievement marks a historic milestone for MWVP as it clinches its very first award in this category.

Through its energy policy, Boracay Water successfully implemented several operational efficiency measures, leading to a notable improvement in the energy use index in 2018-2022 of 0.54 kiloWatt-hour cubic meters (kWh/cu.m) to 0.44kWh/cu.m, and substantial energy savings of 1.4million kWh in 3 years equivalent to a cost avoidance of $248,214 or P13.9 million.

The business units’ average annual savings is at 467,092 kWh per year equivalent to 17 percent reduction from the baseline energy consumption while the average annual cost avoidance is at $82,679 or P4.63 million/yr equivalent to 19 percent of the baseline energy cost, according to the MWVP.

Among the energy efficiency initiatives of the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza) concessionaire are the management of the Manoc-Manoc reservoir water level, adjustment of Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) frequency settings, water supply diversion for reduced energy consumption, and optimization of its pumping station operations, the firm added.

“While much can still be done on energy efficiency and sustainability, this award is a validation that we are on the right track. We will continue our aggressive drive to pursue responsible energy use and sustainability,” Boracay Water General Manager Adrian Bryan M. Magallanes was quoted in the statement as saying.

“Sustainability is a shared responsibility, and our journey begins with energy efficiency as the initial step toward achieving ‘Net Zero.’ Each of us holds the power to make a difference and create a positive impact,” Manila Water Co. Chief Operating Officer for Non-East Zone Philippines Melvin John M. Tan was quoted in the statement as saying.

“This achievement highlights the exceptional nature of Tieza’s collaboration with Manila Water in Boracay,” Tieza COO Mark T. Lapid was quoted in the statement as saying. “Through Manila Water’s world-class, energy-efficient operations and extensive experience, we are able to provide significant benefits to our customers and contribute positively to environmental initiatives.”