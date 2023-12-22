Associations and the power of laughter

MERRY Christmas! In this time of merriment, I thought I’d post something lighthearted.

You must have heard the phrase “laughter is the best medicine.” The connotation of this phrase is that humor and laughter can be a powerful antidote to many of life’s challenges and difficulties. When people laugh, it often triggers the release of endorphins, which are natural chemicals in the body that promote feelings of happiness and reduce stress. Laughter can also improve mood, strengthen social bonds, and provide a sense of relief and relaxation.

Associations often carry the weight of responsibility and ambition for their members. As they strive to meet their goals and serve their members, it’s easy to overlook that humor and laughter can help in the following regard:

1. Stress reduction. Associations often deal with high-stakes projects, challenging goals, and complex decision-making processes. Stress can take a toll on members, affecting their health and well being. Laughter serves as a potent stress reliever.

2. Building stronger bonds. Laughter brings people together. When members of an association share laughter, they create positive shared experiences that foster stronger interpersonal connections. It breaks down barriers and helps members relate to one another as more than just colleagues; they become friends.

3. Boosting creativity and innovation. A cheerful atmosphere can be breeding ground for creativity and innovation. When members feel comfortable in expressing themselves and exploring new ideas, associations benefit from fresh perspectives and inventive solutions to challenges.

4. Improving health and well being. Physical health can have a direct impact on one’s ability to contribute effectively to an association’s goals. Laughter can boost the immune system, increase pain tolerance, and enhance overall wellbeing, making members more resilient and available for association activities.

Fostering an atmosphere where humor and laughter become a guiding principle involves several strategies:

1. Incorporating fun activities. Organize social events, team-building exercises, or humorous presentations that encourage members to laugh and enjoy each other’s company.

2. Celebrating achievements. Acknowledge and celebrate small and big wins within the association. Recognize the hard work of members with humor and enthusiasm.

3. Creating a positive work environment. Encourage a culture where mistakes are viewed as opportunities for growth, and members can share their humorous experiences without fear of judgment.

4. Promoting inclusivity. Make sure that humor is inclusive and respectful of diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Avoid humor that may alienate or offend.

5. Sharing laughter virtually. In today’s digital world, associations can use online platforms, social media, and video conferences to share moments of humor and lightheartedness with members, even when physically separated.

In the context of associations, using humor and laughter is a unifying force as it strengthens relationships, reduces conflicts, creates morale, and increases resiliency. By integrating humor, joy, and a lighthearted spirit into their activities, associations create an atmosphere in which members can thrive, connect, and find renewed enthusiasm for their shared objectives. In doing so, they reinforce the idea that laughter is indeed the best medicine for associations, healing the spirit and strengthening their collective mission.

Octavio Peralta is currently the executive director of the Global Compact Network Philippines and founder and volunteer CEO of the Philippine Council of Associations and Association Executives, the “association of associations.” E-mail: bobby@pcaae.org