Amend ‘outdated’ apprentice system, German biz urges PHL

AS the Philippines has secured the “leading position” in the global landscape in employment intentions, the government should amend the “outdated” Apprenticeship system, one of the laws meant to improve skills development, among others, according to the German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI).

“The global comparison shows more interest in job creation by German businesses in the Philippines,” said GPCCI President Stefan Schmitz in a statement on Thursday.

“Aside from continuing to liberalize the Philippine economy for foreign players, we urge the Philippine government to take advantage of this momentum by instituting laws that seek to improve skills development of Filipinos such as amending the outdated Apprenticeship system and strengthen enterprise-based education,” Schmitz added.

Deriving from the analysis of the AHK World Business Outlook Fall 2023, conducted by the GPCCI and the German Chambers of Commerce Abroad (AHK), German businesses operating in the Philippines demonstrated “stronger intentions” to increase employment over the next 12 months, especially when compared to their counterparts in Asean countries and other global locations.

In the global landscape, GPCCI said the Philippines has garnered “significant” attention of improved local economic expectations in the next 12 months, where the Philippines was projected as the highest.

The Philippines has also secured the leading position in employment intentions, with 63 percent of participants planning to hire more within

the country in the next 12 months, the German chamber noted. GPCCI also said the Philippines established dominance in the services sector, claiming the highest ranking at 47 percent as a “pivotal factor” for investment, as well as maintaining a competitive edge in sales and marketing at 50 percent.

With this, GPCCI underscored the importance of the proposed changes to the Apprenticeship Law, which was highlighted among President Marcos Jr.’s priority bills, as it aims to eliminate the cap on apprenticeship duration.

“This amendment acknowledges that the necessary length of training should be determined based on the specific skill or curriculum requirements,” GPCCI said in a statement on Thursday.

Image credits: Nevodka | Dreamstime.com





