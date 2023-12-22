A gilded, glorious night with the Mabuhay Singers

Has the concert begun? I was rushing into the Metropolitan Theater after a long, bad traffic. The usherette directed me to a side door from where, upon opening it, the lines from “Bundok Banahaw” rushed out to drown the city outside. I was there for the 65th anniversary concert of the legendary (this time the modifier was well justified) Mabuhay Singers. This was not the first time I was watching them or listening to them.

The first experience I had listening to the Mabuhay Singers was in an inauspicious moment some three decades ago: I was running late for class when I passed by the auditorium on the ground floor of the building where my department was. At the door was Mike Coroza, the renowned poet and professor of Filipino, ushering in the guests to the hall that was slowly being filled with people.

“The Mabuhay Singers are here?” I asked Mike. I remember what I did—I rushed back to the office and asked our dear secretary if she could mind my students who were then at an audio-visual hall to view a Japanese film for my class. “I won’t be long.” My excuse was lame. Then I found myself inside the hall, as the first chords from the guitars and the upright bass floated in. Then the voices followed: two male voices—one a tenor and the other a bass-baritone and the three female singers, the characteristic subtle swaying intact. The two guitarists joined in.

The songs were all familiar, old, as in classic, music of yesteryears when rice fields were celebrated for their scent, and the mountains and streams were crystal-clear and served as tropes for love that was eternal or of vows made more tender and bittersweet by the eloquence of lyrics.

And yet, I must confess, my love for the Mabuhay Singers started a long time ago, in the wide living room of my maternal grandparents’ home in San Fernando, Ticao Island in Masbate. At one in the afternoon, triple-sized mats were laid out on the floor and it was mandatory for the young ones to take a nap. It was difficult to do so because at the kitchen, which was located one level down from the sala, the women—aunts and grand-aunts and grandmothers—were all preparing the merienda. Should it be rice cake? Or would they bake doughnuts? Is there enough camote in the sack? Who would fetch the brewed coffee from Mama Busing?

I do not recall anymore the sleep induced in those afternoons but, at two or three in the afternoon, after the soap opera on the radio, the music would begin. “Pakiusap,” “Nasaan ang Sumpa Mo sa Akin,” “Pista sa Nayon.” Every now and then, the maudlin phrasing of Larry Miranda with his “Marupok na Sumpa” punctuated the afternoon. Then the “Pandangguhan” of Sylvia la Torre followed. A cool voice ensued next: Ruben Tagalog speaking the lyrics as if music was part of his speech. And then the group came back—the arrangement lilting, the contrapuntal voices thrilling. They brought in the wind from the far-off meadows, the sadness of the sea being watched and the sorrow in the songs of birds as they sang “Kon harapit na an adlaw matunod” (When the sun is about to set). This was the song of my grandmother and her cousins as they chorused in the language that was close to theirs, in their voices that were dulcet as they were melancholic.

That house is now gone. The winds have ceased to blow through windows that were as wide as those of the old convent fronting our yard. But the singers of those songs are still here. Sixty-five years were not enough to banish the passion for the music that defined generations—in furtive romances, in those grand cinemas, in the popular culture of a nation.

It was in 1958 that the Mabuhay Singers as a singing group was formed. The Lovers Trio composed of Ador Torres, Bert Legaspi and Floro San Juan was teamed up with the Tres Rosas, which was powered by Carmen Camacho, Nora Hermosa, and Raye Lucero. They were all soloists and one could imagine the magic the group exuded. At a certain point, there were changes. On their 50th anniversary, Cely Bautista joined Raye and Carmen.

That night—14 of December, 2023—only Raye Lucero and Carmen Camacho remained out of the original Mabuhay Singers. But the music had to go on. With Raye and Carmen were the so-called new blood: Emma Lucero, the daughter of Raye; Cecil Santos, Peping de Leon, Eddie Suarez, Ver Dayap, Marlon Marifosque and Jhune Victorino. They were further supported by the gallant Team Plaka, a stellar group comprised by Sonia Roco, a thespian and a singer, Felipe M. de Leon Jr., a cultural worker and an esteemed scholar, and the husband-and-wife tandem of Jeanette Job Coroza, a teacher and also a cultural advocate, and Michael M. Coroza, the latter considered to be the champion of the group.

The overall concept of the anniversary concert was by DM Reyes, the noted academic and poet, and the direction was by Gerry Respeto, himself a literary scholar and theater director. Their gift was to show us artistry that belonged to the past, the present and the future. Thus, towards the last part, after all the plaintive harana music were performed, and it was time for songs about Pasko, the tiny stars were lowered from the make-believe heaven, and it was time for the admirers to chant “Mabuhay” to the Mabuhay Singers. Song after song was sung and the crowd would not let them go till all those bright lights swung across the sky and the moon came down to pay homage to these artists who offered not only their songs but their life to us.