Tokyo Tempura partners with Pioneer Insurance to secure its franchisees  

Tokyo Tempura recently embarked on a strategic partnership with Pioneer Insurance to ensure the sustained operations of its franchisees.

Leading figure in the Small Medium Enterprise (SME) industry and Tokyo Tempura Founder Jorge Wieneke recognized the important role insurance plays in fortifying small business ventures against unforeseen calamities.

“Many entrepreneurs invest their life savings into their business. When the unexpected strikes, there goes their livelihood. Through this product, our franchisees gain reassurance, equipped with a financial safety net against calamity events like fire, or earthquake,” Wieneke revealed.

Weineke, esteemed for co-founding the popular Potato Corner in 1992, turned to Pioneer to devise a comprehensive and accessible insurance product tailored to secure its franchisees. Pioneer, renowned for its steadfast support of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the stability of businesses amid unpredictability.

“Under this initiative, entrepreneurs who are granted a Tokyo Tempura franchise will benefit from complimentary Franchisee Insurance during the first year of their franchise agreement,” Wieneke said.

Pioneer Group Head Lorenzo Chan Jr. articulated the company’s ethos and emphasized their steadfast commitment to standing by their clients through life’s success and setbacks. “Our approach in helping SMEs is beyond transactional. We provide service with warmth, compassion, and a sincere concern for the people we serve,” Chan said.

Tokyo Tempura, launched by Wieneke in 2012 with a modest 10 outlets, grew rapidly, leading to the introduction of the first tempura served in a cart at its Sta. Lucia East outlet. Despite amassing over a hundred outlets, the pandemic in 2020 forced the closure of numerous franchisees. Reflecting on the challenges, Wieneke wished he knew the value of insurance earlier in his career. “You hope you never need it, but having it provides a sense of security,” he said.

Post-pandemic, Tokyo Tempura is on a trajectory to recovery, with 70 outlets nationwide. Since its partnership with Pioneer in August 2023, six new franchisees are now covered by the program.

Leveraging the insights learned during the pandemic, Wieneke seeks to insure more by including the Franchisee Insurance into the franchise agreement’s initial year as a protective measure to incoming franchisees. Wieneke emphasized the moral obligation to empower franchisees in navigating uncertainties and fostering the success of every Tokyo Tempura franchise.

Wieneke, a strong supporter and believer for MSMEs in the Philippines, channels his expertise by mentoring budding entrepreneurs through initiatives like the Go Negosyo’s Mentor Me Program alongside his wife, Jenny. He also co-founded Kalye Negosyo, giving free entrepreneurship training to MSMEs. “I witness immense entrepreneurial interest among my mentees. My advice to them revolves around cultivating sound financial discipline, nurturing innovation, and delineating business funds from personal finances,” Wieneke shared.

With extensive entrepreneurial experience spanning over three decades, Wieneke remains an unwavering champion of MSMEs. Looking ahead, he aspires for local businesses to surmount challenges and flourish, expressing hope for a future devoid of crises like the pandemic.