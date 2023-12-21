TikTok commits to fight IP infringement

Tiktok, Quadgen Pharmaceutical and Greenstone Pharmaceutical HK Inc. have recently joined the agreement initiated by the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) which aims to promote collaboration in combating intellectual property (IP) infringement, according to IPOPHL.

IPOPHL Director General Rowel S. Barba expressed the hope that the incoming signatories will help in enforcing IP rights especially in the digital landscape.

“To our incoming signatories, we hope that signing this MOU [memorandum of understanding] marks the beginning of a dynamic and enduring partnership. You become one with us, as well as the other signatories, in our commitment to enforce IP rights especially in the digital space,” the IPOPHL chief said during the signing.

IPOPHL said it has been in coordination with the three companies with “prospects of onboarding them into the growing membership.”

Barba said IPOPHL sees the TikTok Shop, the latest e-commerce platform to join Lazada, Shopee and Zalora, as “critical with influencer marketing booming in the Philippines.”

TikTok Shop enables businesses of all sizes, especially Filipino MSMEs [micro,small and medium enterprises], to merge content and commerce to create shopping experiences that will allow them to reach a broader market and make real connections with new audiences, IPOPHL said.

Greenstone Pharmaceutical HK Inc. manufactures and markets consumer healthcare products. Its pioneering brand, Katinko, has been a key player in the market in Hong Kong and in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Quadgen Pharmaceutical is a distributor of medicines.

Barba said Greenstone and Quadgen can also help the agency prevent fake products from penetrating local markets and supply chains.

The E-Commerce MOU has been recognized as a “successful” model in Asean for promoting collaboration in combating IP infringement.

“Since its launch in 2021, the E-Commerce MOU has yielded positive results that show how signatories have been taking more active efforts and introducing streamlined processes to take down or request the take down of IP infringing posts,” IPOPHL said in a statement on Wednesday.

At present, IPOPHL said the MOU has 34 signatories. These include four e-commerce platforms, 24 brand owners, and six chambers of commerce and industry associations.

According to the MOU, the purpose of the agreement is “to establish a code of practice in the fight against the sale of counterfeit and pirated goods over the internet and to enhance collaboration between the signatories including and in addition to Notice and Takedown procedures.”