SSS signs MOA with BOC Region IX

THE Social Security System (SSS) recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Bureau of Customs-Region IX in Zamboanga City to implement the “KaSSSangga Collect” program for the social security coverage and protection of 16 Job Order and Contract of Service workers.

Under the agreement, the SSS shall register BOC’s JO and COS workers as SSS self-employed members while the BOC shall remit their monthly contributions through an automatic salary deduction scheme to qualify them for benefits and privileges under the social security and employees’ compensation programs.