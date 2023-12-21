Sorsogon fishermen rescue two marine turtles accidentally caught in fish trap

Sorsogon fishermen rescued two marine turtles that were accidentally caught in a stationary fish trap (baklad) in Gubat, Sorsogon.

The rescued marine turtles were immediately brought to shore for inspection and were eventually turned over to the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) of Sorsogon province on December 19, the Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) reported.

Marine turtles are endangered species. The declining population of these charismatic creatures has dropped due to numerous factors, including accidental bycatch, or being entangled in nets indiscriminately discarded by fishermen.

Rescuing and releasing stranded endangered marine species have been a part of the initiative of the Pamalakaya-affiliated Save Gubat Bay Movement (SGBM), whose members saved the trapped marine turtles, to preserve the marine resources.

SGBM is a network based in Gubat, Sorsogon composed of local fisherfolk, coastal residents, and environmentalists.

As part of its advocacy, the group has opposed the construction of a coastal road project that involves dumping and filling portions of the municipal waters.

The fishers’ group also said the project will adversely affect at least nine coastal villages in Gubat town.

The coastal road project, which involves reclamation, will effectively destroy the marine environment and coastal resources, such as mangroves and seagrasses. This will consequently disturb every creature that is part of the marine ecosystem, including our endangered sea turtles.

“The project directly threatens the livelihood and community rights of small fisherfolk who are at the forefront of marine conservation, through their innate capacities as natural environmental defenders,” Allan Espallardo, president of SGBM said in a statement Wednesday.

The Sorsogon Coastal Road is a Department of Public Works and Highways project under the Build, Build, Build program of the previous Duterte administration.