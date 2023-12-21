Shielding tennis players from online abuse

LONDON—A new monitoring service will help protect tennis players from online abuse and threats, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and other governing bodies said Wednesday.

In their joint announcement, ITF, US Tennis Association (USTA), the All England Club and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tour said the “Threat Matrix” service will operate in 35 languages when it launches January 1.

The new service will monitor players’ public-facing social media for abusive and threatening content on X, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.

“Tennis players are subject to significant levels of social media abuse and other inappropriate online contact, which poses risks to preparation, performance and mental health,” the statement read. “The Threat Matrix service will support the identification of abusers, against whom all available measures will be taken.”

Threat Matrix is “a specialist service developed by AI company Signify Group.”

“Tennis must be a sport in which players can compete to the best of their ability, free from any form of harassment,” said David Haggerty, president of the International Tennis Federation.

The men’s Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tour and organizers of the Australian Open and French Open were not part of Wednesday’s announcement.

Jannik Sinner earned the ATP’s Most Improved Player and Fans’ Favorite awards on Friday, while Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi shared Coach of the Year honors for working with the 22-year-old Italian.

Sinner led Italy to its first Davis Cup championship since 1976, won his first Masters 1000 trophy and made it to the title match at the ATP Finals before losing to Novak Djokovic, while finishing the 2023 season at a career-best No. 4 in the rankings.

Djokovic finished at No. 1 for the eighth time, adding to his record, after winning three Grand Slam titles and making the final at the year’s other major tournament.

Other ATP award winners include Jan-Lennard Struff for Comeback Player of the Year and 19-year-old Arthur Fils for Newcomer of the Year.

Carlos Alcaraz won the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award, and Felix Auger-Aliassime received the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award.

Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka were honored as the ITF’s 2023 ITF World Champions on Thursday after being the only singles players to reach at least the semifinals at all four Grand Slam tournaments this season.

Djokovic, who finished at No. 1 in the ATP rankings for a record-extending eighth time, won the Australian Open, French Open and US Open to raise his major trophy total to a men’s-leading 24 and was the runner-up at Wimbledon. He went 56-7 and led the men’s tour with seven titles.

This is his eighth ITF World Champion award, also a record.

Sabalenka received the honor for the first time after winning the Australian Open for her first Grand Slam title, finishing as the runner-up at the US Open and making it to the semifinals at the French Open and Wimbledon.

Sabalenka made her debut at No. 1 in the WTA rankings in September, before finishing the year at No. 2 behind Iga Swiatek, the WTA Player of the Year.

Other ITF World Champions included Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens in women’s doubles, Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in men’s doubles, Diede de Groot in the women’s wheelchair category, Alfie Hewett in the men’s wheelchair category, Niels Vink in the quad wheelchair category, and Alina Korneeva and Joao Fonseca in the juniors categories.

ITF World Champion selections place extra emphasis on Grand Slam events and ITF international team competitions.

