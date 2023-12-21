SBG tells Carranglan youth to actively engage in sports

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go emphasized during the inauguration recently of the Puncan Gymnasium in Carranglan the crucial role of sports in steering Filipino youth away from illegal drugs and criminal activities.

Go, chair of the Committee on Sports and vice chair of Finance, commended the local government and Rep. Jose Gay Padiernos of GP Partylist for initiating the project.

He expressed support for their efforts of improving local infrastructure and promoting a vibrant culture grounded in sportsmanship and a healthy well-being for their constituents.

“As your chairman of the Committee on Sports, I want to protect your kids from illegal drugs,” Go said. “Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep healthy and fit.”

The Puncan Gymnasium—a facility dedicated to fostering a healthy and active lifestyle in Nueva Ecija—is a testament to Go’s vision.

Go underscored the gymnasium’s role not just as a physical space but as a community hub for nurturing talent, discipline, and camaraderie among the youth.

Go also expressed his intent to support local sports leagues and clinics as platforms for young athletes to showcase their skills and embrace the discipline of sports.

The senator’s call to action, “Get into sports, stay away from drugs,” resonated strongly with the audience, comprising local leaders, youth and community members.

Go said that this not only encapsulates his policy approach towards youth development but also aligns with the broader national agenda of combating drug abuse and criminality championed by former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Go, adopted son of Nueva Ecija, acknowledged key local leaders for their contributions to the community.

He thanked Padiernos and Rep. Joseph Violago for their service in Nueva Ecija, along with Governor Aurelio “Oyie” Umali and Vice Governor Emmanuel Umali for their leadership.

Acknowledgments were also extended to Mayor Ogie Abad, Vice Mayor Ricardo Manucdoc and former mayor Mary Abad for their roles in local development, among others.

Go also supported numerous development projects in the province including the construction of the Talavera National High School Amphitheater; rehabilitation of roads in Cabiao, General Tinio, Pantabangan, Zaragoza and Cabanatuan City; construction of flood mitigation structures in General Tinio, Quezon, San Antonio and Zaragoza; construction of multipurpose buildings in Gabaldon, Sta. Rosa and Cabanatuan City; completion of Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center in Cabanatuan City; reconstruction of the Llanera public market; and rehabilitation of the Baloc public market; and the installation of streetlights.

He also assisted struggling residents in Carranglan.

Image credits: Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB






