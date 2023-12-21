RDF holds thanksgiving event

More than 800 employees of RDF Feed, Livestock & Feeds, Inc. gathered in a thanksgiving event to celebrate the company’s 35th founding anniversary, which was held at the central depot on December 7, 2023. Highlights of the activity were the Employee Service Awards, VAM Fest and a tribute to Founder and CEO, Dr. Robert H. Lo, who has steered the company’s growth to become one of the largest livestock producers in Central Luzon.

A total of 63 service awardees received certificates and tokens for their loyalty and dedication to the company.

The VAM Fest or Value-Added Meats Festival was a company-wide contest that focused on processed products of RDF as a way to create awareness among employees. The following were proclaimed winners of the VAM Fest:

Facebook Reels

1st – Production/ R&D/ DSC

2nd – Finance Department

3rd – TSQA

Booths

1st – Production/ R&D/ DSC

2nd – TSQA

3rd – MIS/ CORPLAN/ INTERNAL AUDIT

VAM Dish

1st– FO Pork Sisig Empanada by NBD/ DISTRIBUTORSHIP

2nd– Lemon Berry Coated Karaage by MIS/ CORPLAN/ INTERNAL AUDIT

3rd– Chicken Strips in Satay Sauce by PRODUCTION/ R&D/ DSC

CEO’S Choice Award

TSQA VAM (For VAM Dish- Creamy Cheesy Chicken Sisig Gimbap)

DEPOT SUPPORT SERVICES (For Facebook Reel)

R&D/ DSC/ PRODUCTION (For Booth)

In the tribute video, employees described Dr. Lo as a mentor, visionary, generous, inspiring, trusting, resilient, and innovative leader among others. Members of the Executive Committee led by COO Dr. Dionisio Literato, Jr. expressed their gratefulness to Dr. Lo for empowering them. The Founder and CEO, on the other hand, thanked everyone for their hard work and shared some words of wisdom to live by such as love what you’re doing, never stop learning, embrace and adapt to change, be a risk taker, and listen to what others have to say.