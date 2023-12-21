Razon group holding off on cruise terminal project pending market conditions

THE group of tycoon Enrique K. Razon continues to study market conditions for cruise tourism before finally deciding if it will proceed with its earlier proposed cruise center in Parañaque.

Industry sources told the BusinessMirror, “[The Razon Group is] closely monitoring the market and has not decided on next steps at this stage.” In 2018, Razon’s Sureste Properties started seeking the necessary government permits to establish the Solaire Cruise and Yachting Center at the back of Solaire Resort. The proposed project, estimated to cost US$308 million, had been submitted by the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza) to Malacañang, with then President Duterte not posing any objections as long as Sureste secured necessary government permits. (See, “Cruise ship arrivals seen bringing 329,000 this year,” in the BusinessMirror, June 19, 2018.)

Tieza, the infrastructure arm of the Department of Tourism (DOT), was also supposedly undertaking technical studies with the Department of Public Works and Highways to evaluate the suitability of the reclaimed area near the Philippine Senate, owned by the Cultural Center of the Philippines, as a cruise port and passenger terminal. But current Tieza COO Mark Lapid said in Filipino, “[The study] is not yet with us.”

A tourism leader raised the urgent need for a dedicated cruise terminal in Manila, after a passenger on the MV Norwegian Jewel complained of—and provided visual evidence—of disorderly disembarkation procedures, cramped conditions for passengers being processed at Pier 15 of South Harbor, the lack of porters, among others, when their ship arrived on November 30. The cruise port is operated by Asian Terminals Inc. (See, “Need for dedicated Manila Cruise terminal raised,” in the BusinessMirror, December 18, 2023.)

The Philippines was recently recognized as Asia’s Best Cruise Destination at the World Cruise Awards in October.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), which operates MV Norwegian Jewel, has yet to issue a formal statement on the incident, which the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) partly blamed on the cruise line’s local agent, Ben Line Agencies.

In an email to the BusinessMirror, NCL’s external publicist Penta Asia said, “Regarding the Pier 15 incident, we are aware of the concerns raised. However, it’s important to note that post-related procedures and disembarkation processes are under the purview of port authorities, not the cruise line.” The company referred the paper to the PPA on the matter, but also said it would reach out to NCL management for a possible comment.

In its statement on December 14, the PPA described the November 30 disembarkation chaos as an “isolated incident” and has asked ATI and Ben Line to explain their side regarding the complaints of the cruise passengers.

The DOT has identified cruise tourism as an important product for the Philippines, which can help the agency attain its inbound arrivals targets under the National Tourism Development Plan (NTDP) from 2023 to 2028. In a separate statement, the agency said, “In 2023 alone, cruise tourism allowed the Philippines to showcase 33 destinations, allowing us to spread the benefits of tourism across our islands in keeping with the objective of the NTDP… to equalize tourism opportunities across the various regions of our country.”

DOT data showed 23,275 arrivals by sea from January to December 12, 2023. Of the total, 23,238 were foreign tourists and 37 were overseas Filipinos or Philippine passport holders permanently residing abroad.