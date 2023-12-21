Radar system in La Union boosts PHL’s capability to monitor foreign intrusions

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) will now have the capability to detect intrusions coming in within 300 nautical miles with the turnover of the Mitsubishi Electric Company (MELCO) air surveillance radar system (ASRS) on Wednesday.

Defense Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” C. Teodoro Jr. led the official turnover of the MELCO-made FPS-3ME to PAF at the Wallace Air Station in San Fernando, La Union.

“Aside from detecting intrusions in our air space, along with our other systems, we will have a clearer picture on what is happening in the West Philippine Sea and other parts of the country,” he said in a mixture of Filipino and English.

Teodoro also said that the ASRS would also allow the Philippines to determine what is going on in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The PAF earlier said that the ASRS deal with MELCO consists of three-fixed FPS-3ME and one mobile TPS-P14ME worth P5.5 billion.

These radar systems will be operated by the PAF’s 580th Aircraft Control and Warning Wing and is under the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Modernization Horizon Plan 2.

Procurement mode was done via government-to-government deal. The Department of National Defense signed this contract on August 14, 2020.

The contract includes the radar platform with support facilities that include radar tower and radome, command-and-control building, communications infrastructure, electric power generator building and housing for the mobile radar and its vehicles.

It also includes support vehicles for the mobile radar, training, maintenance facilities and initial integrated logistics support systems (ILS).

The PAF said the ASRS are designed for early warning and land and maritime surveillance, whether for fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, or remotely piloted vehicles.

It also said the ASRS acquisition will enhance the country’s ability to monitor air and maritime activities in the region.

Pre-delivery inspection of the first unit of ASRS was conducted from October 4 to 8, 2022, in Japan.

The delivery of the first unit of ASRS was on December 7, 2022, after which, construction and installation of radar tower and C-2 building were undertaken in the succeeding months.

The MELCO radar passed the acceptance test on October 24 this year and has been in use since then.

Image credits: PAF





