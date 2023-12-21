Prudent debt tack: PBBM’s vow as he signs 2024 budget

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday assured the nation his administration will implement sound “fiscal stewardship” in the spending of the over P5.768-trillion 2024 national budget.

The chief executive made the commitment as he signed Republic Act (RA) No. 11975 or An Act Appropriating Funds for the operations of the government of the Republic of the Philippines from January 1 to December 31 2024 in Malacañang.

He noted part of the said good spending practice is for the government not to engage in “reckless borrowing.”

“Good fiscal stewardship imposes upon us discipline not to be led into the temptation of bloating what we owe,” Marcos said.

“Good government dictates upon us the duty to spend the appropriations we have cobbled together for the correct purposes, the right way, on time, and on budget,” he added.

No direct veto

IN an interview with reporters in Malacañang, Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said the President did not make any direct veto in the provisions of RA 11975.

She disclosed the chief executive merely gave conditional and general observations in his veto message for the 2024 GAA.

“Usually there are general provisions indicated there subject to implementing rules and regulation or guidelines to be issued by their respective departments so those were cleared in the veto message,” Pangandaman said.

She noted the message also included the President’s reiteration of existing laws in the veto he made.

Based on DBM’s initial browsing of the 2024 GAA, Pangandaman said they found its provisions consistent with the priority programs of the Marcos administration.

Battle plan

MARCOS reminded the concerned government agencies not to underspend or overspend so public funds will be well-spent and benefit every Filipino.

“Implementation delay and illegal deviations inflict the same havoc of denying the people of the progress and development that they deserve,” Marcos said.

“Honor the taxpayers who make the budget possible and in doing so we will bring closer to the brighter tomorrow that we aspire—for Bagong Pilipinas that we all envision for our people,” he added.

The President made the reminder after government underspending during the second quarter of the year dragged down the country’s economic growth.

Currently, Pangandaman said the government has released almost 98 percent of its P5.268 trillion budget this year. Of which, about 80 percent were already disbursed due to the catch-up plan of the concerned government agencies.

The 2024 GAA, the President said, will serve as the government’s “battle plan” in fighting poverty and illiteracy, in producing food and ending hunger, in securing the country’s border, keeping the people healthy, creating jobs, and funding livelihoods.

“It is wrong to say that the budget merely pays for the overhead of the bureaucracy, it is more than that. It funds the elimination of problems that we as a nation must overcome,” Marcos said.

Social protection

HOUSE Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Raymund “LRay” Villafuerte lauded the swift passage of the 2024 GAA, since it ensures the government will have the resources for its social protection programs for poor, agricultural programs, and maritime security.

“With this pro-poor, pro-growth national budget plan for next year, the President will get closer to his vision of a prosperous and peaceful Philippines where nobody is left behind,” Villafuerte said.

The National Unity Party (NUP) president pointed out among the salient provisions of the 2024 GAA is that it doubled the funding for the pension program for 4.1 million indigent elderly Filipinos to P49.8 billion.

It also includes funding for the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Ayuda sa Kapos sa Kita Program (AKAP) that provides P5,000 for every “near poor” target-beneficiary earning P23,000 or less per month.

Romualdez said AKAP is part of an almost P500-billion social amelioration program for at least 12 million poor and low-income families.

For agriculture, Villafuerte said the national budget next year provides a P10-billion support program for farmers in the form of production inputs like high-yield seeds and fertilizers and P60 billion for irrigation projects.

Security funds

THE lawmaker also noted that the final version of RA 11975 removed P1.237 billion-worth of confidential and intelligence funds (CIF) from “civilian agencies not actually dealing with intelligence work and law enforcement.”

He said the concerned CIF were realigned to security- or defense-related offices in need of such resources.

Romualdez said P1.5 billion of the GAA will be used for the expansion and development of the airport in Pag-asa Island and the construction of a shelter port in Lawak, the island closest to Ayungin Shoal.

The initiative, he said, is part of the government’s efforts to secure the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

He said Congress will also provide the needed budget for the defense of the West Philippine Sea, from Scarborough Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc off Zambales and Pangasinan in the north to Ayungin Shoal in Palawan in the south.

“These areas are inside our 200-mile exclusive economic zone. They belong to no one but us. Again, we are one with President Marcos, our armed forces and our Coast Guard in protecting and defending what is ours,” Romualdez said.

