PRC’s Gordon calls for more blood donations during holiday season

Make blood donation as your Christmas gift.

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) issued this call on Wednesday, saying the holiday season may see a spike in the need for blood amid a lean period for blood donations due to vacations, seasonal illness, school breaks, and severe weather.

The PRC said that the urgent demand for blood increases due to more road accidents.

PRC Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon has directed the blood centers and 71 blood collection units of PRC across the country to be prepared for a higher demand for blood in hospitals and communities during the holiday season.

The PRC has intensified its call for blood donations to provide adequate and safe blood to the most vulnerable.

“Ang dugo ay hindi pwedeng i-manufacture ng tao. Tanging mga donasyon ng dugo ang maaari lamang pagkuhanan ng dugo ng mga nangangailangan nito. Ngayong holiday season ay mas marami sa ating mga kababayan ang mangangangailangan ng dugo. Hinihikayat namin ang mga kababayan natin na mag-donate sa aming mga blood centers at blood collecting units. Magsisilbing regalo at pag-asa ang iyong dugo sa mga Pilipino ngayong Pasko,” said Gordon.

A unit of blood can save the lives of several people, he added.

According to the PRC Blood Services, each unit of blood donated can generate one unit each of red blood cells, plasma and platelets. Each component can be transfused to several patients depending on the components required to treat their particular condition.

For her part, PRC Secretary General, Dr. Gwen Pang, reiterated the health benefits of donating blood.

Donating blood reduces the risk of heart and liver diseases, lowers the risk of cancer, develops new blood cells, and reduces cholesterol.

“To lead and further encourage our staff and volunteers to donate blood, we are organizing an in-house bloodletting activity at our National Headquarters and other chapters across the country. Let us spread the spirit of love and compassion this Christmas by donating blood,” Dr. Pang added.

For blood donations, blood requests, and other inquiries, email the PRC National Blood Services at nbs.recruitment@redcross.org.ph or contact the PRC Blood Call Center, which may be reached nationwide by dialing 143.