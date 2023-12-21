Poll: Economy still ‘top concern’ among people

THE economy remained a “top concern” as shown by a year-end survey conducted by PAHAYAG from November 29 to December 4, providing valuable insights into prevailing concerns of macro and micro concerns among Filipino voters.

“It showed that on the macro scale, the economy and inflation emerged at the topmost concerns,” both garnering significant 15 percent among respondents, with corruption and poverty following closely at 12 percent and 9 percent, respectively,” said the report on the independent and non-commissioned survey, conducted by PUBLiCUS Asia Inc. It added that “notably, corruption is least concerning to those with No Formal Education at 5 percent, while Poverty resonates strongly with the 18-24 age group, registering a 17-percent concern.”

The survey also noted that “education, agriculture, and wages round up the macro-concerns at 6 percent, with education being particularly notable among respondents.”

The poll also showed nonformal education was a concern among 12 percent, while wages evoked the least concern in the National Capital Region (NCR) at 3 percent; and the 50-59 age group at 2 percent, but elicited heightened concern in North-Central Luzon at 9 percent.

The report added that at the micro level, “the most pressing concern is the difficulty in finding employment at 14 percent, especially affecting those with low income at 22 percent.”

At the same time, the survey result listed “affordability of basic needs and the fear of losing a job” follow closely at 12 percent, with the latter notably concerning low-income individuals at 17 percent, particularly in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Moreover, the fear of not receiving adequate pay is listed as the next significant micro-concern at 11 percent, resonating strongly with the 25-29 age group (18 percent) and government workers (17 percent). Additionally, the challenge of affording basic commodities due to rising prices is equally concerning, reflecting an 11-percent apprehension among respondents.

The survey delves into community safety concerns, revealing that 9 out of 10 Filipino voter respondents express apprehension about the rise of crimes and the use of illegal drugs in their communities.

This sentiment underscores the interconnected nature of economic challenges and public safety concerns, painting a comprehensive picture of the multifaceted worries facing the Filipino electorate, the pollster said.

The survey was done from November 29 to December 4, 2023, using purposive sampling composed of 1,500 respondents randomly drawn from the market research panel of over 200,000 Filipinos maintained by the Singapore office of PureSpectrum, a US-based panel marketplace with multinational presence.

