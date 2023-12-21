Planters plead for help as sugar prices decline

Sugar groups are calling on the Marcos administration to undertake the necessary interventions that will prevent sugarcane farmers, particularly smallholders, from suffering losses as farmgate prices continue to decline.

“We urgently appeal to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. thru Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr and Sugar Regulatory Administrator Pablo Luis S. Azcona to adopt measures to stop the decline in farmgate sugar prices and bring retail prices to more reasonable levels, even as the industry continues to seek ways to remain viable in the face of adversity,” the Sugar Council said in a recent statement.

The Sugar Council is a group composed of three sugar industry federations: the Confederation of Sugar Producers’ Associations Inc. (Confed), the National Federation of Sugarcane Planters (NFSP) and the Panay Federation of Sugarcane Farmers (Panayfed). The group said they account for more than half of the national sugar output.

The Sugar Council lamented the continuous drop in the farmgate prices of raw sugar, which has fallen below break-even level.

“With production and labor costs on the rise, farmers are hard-pressed to remain viable at today’s low millgate prices. Despite the price decline, however, the prevailing retail sugar prices have remained high at P80 [per kilogram] for raw and P100 [per kilogram] for refined, which benefit neither farmers nor consumers,” the group said.

The group claimed that the domestic market is withdrawing more imported sugar than domestic stocks, resulting in lower demand for locally-produced sugar.

“When there is weak demand for local refined sugar brought about by the abundance of cheaper imported sugar, it leads to weakened demand for raw sugar, which ultimately results in low millgate sugar prices.”

Citing Sugar Regulatory Administration data, the Sugar Council said 67 percent of the 232,279 metric tons (MT) of refined sugar withdrawal, or about 156,025 MT, as of November 19 were imported stocks while the remaining 33 percent or about 76,254 MT were locally-produced supplies.

“This almost 70:30 ratio between imported and locally-refined sugar withdrawal has consequently dampened demand for domestically-produced sugar, as the Council noted that about 40 percent of domestic sugar consumption is normally converted to refined sugar for the consumption of food processors and industrial users.”

The group urged the government to “exert its best efforts” in maintaining a “balanced” supply-and-demand situation nationwide, citing the mandate of the SRA.

The group reiterated its call for a “transparent” and “rationally-calibrated” sugar importation program that is based on historical figures and current market movements. It added that the importation program must be a result of a “consultation with all stakeholders of the industry.”

The Sugar Council also called on other sugarcane industry stakeholders to collaborate with the government in crafting the correct policy and regulations to “enhance the long-term viability of the industry.”

“The survival of the industry rests on our ability to jointly adopt measures that ensure the viability of all its stakeholders, especially the small farmers. Towards this end, the Sugar Council seeks earnest and genuine solution-seeking dialogue with government and other stakeholders at the earliest possible time.”

Image credits: Bloomberg News





