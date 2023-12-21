PHL trims November BOP gap 71% to $216 million

THE Philippines trimmed its balance of payments (BOP) deficit in November by over 70 percent year-on-year to $216 million, but it remained the widest in two months, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

BSP said the country’s overall BOP position remained in a deficit in November at $216 million but was 71.42 percent narrower than the $756 million recorded deficit in the same month of last year.

“The BOP deficit in November 2023 reflected outflows arising mainly from the National Government’s (NG) payments of its foreign currency debt obligations,” the BSP said in a recent news release.

BSP data showed that the November BOP deficit was the widest in two months or since the $414-million deficit posted in September. Despite the November deficit, the country’s overall cumulative BOP position from January to November posted a $3-billion surplus, a reversal of the $7.9-billion deficit recorded in the same period last year.

“Based on preliminary data, this development reflected mainly the improvement in the balance of trade alongside the higher net inflows from personal remittances, trade in services, and foreign borrowings by the NG,” the BSP said.

“Further, net inflows from foreign direct investments contributed to the surplus, albeit lower during the covered period,” the BSP added. Given the latest data, the country’s gross international reserves (GIR) level decreased to $102.7 billion as of end-November from $101 billion as of end-October. The latest GIR level represents a more-than-adequate external liquidity buffer equivalent to 7.6 months’ worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.

BSP said this ensures availability of foreign exchange to meet balance of payments financing needs, such as for payment of imports and debt service, in extreme conditions when there are no export earnings or foreign loans.

Moreover, data showed this is about 6.0 times the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity and 3.7 times based on residual maturity.

BSP said short-term debt based on residual maturity refers to outstanding external debt with original maturity of one year or less, plus principal payments on medium- and long-term loans of the public and private sectors falling due within the next 12 months.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said the country’s BOP position in December “could improve” on the back of the NG’s maiden Sukuk bonds issuance worth $1 billion. Ricafort noted that Overseas Filipino Worker inflows, Business Process Outsourcing revenues, exports, foreign tourism receipts as well as investment income from abroad would provide support to the country’s BOP.

He added that the country’s GIR returned to above $100 billion for the second straight month and rose to the highest since May 2022.

“Going forward, any improvement in BOP data and in GIR data for the coming months could help provide greater cushion/support/buffer for the peso exchange rate vs. the US dollar especially vs. any speculative attacks,” he said.

