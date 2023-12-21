PHL, other states pledge funds to replenish Ifad resources

The Philippines and 47 other member states have pledged $1.076 billion to replenish the core resources of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (Ifad).

Manila has committed to contribute $1 million to Ifad’s fund. Ifad said the pledges of member states will put the organization on track to “positively impact the lives of millions of rural people across the globe.”

“Many of the pledges were made during a fourth replenishment session hosted in Paris over the last two days by Angola and France,” Ifad said in a statement it released last December 15.

Ifad said 10 countries have increased by more than 50 percent from their previous contribution, and 31 countries have committed to their highest contribution ever, marking a record level of financing achieved for its 2025-2027 program of work.

“This is a clear sign of the confidence member states have in Ifad, and the importance they place on our ability to deliver results and impact through targeted investments that transform agriculture, rural economies and food systems,” said Alvaro Lario, president of Ifad, following the pledging session in Paris.

“They understand that investing in rural people and small-scale producers, who produce one third of the world’s food and up to 70 percent of the food in low and middle-income countries, is the only path to a food secure future.”

Ifad launched its 13th replenishment in February 2023, calling for increased investments in small-scale farmers and rural people across developing countries.

Its resources are replenished every three years by member states. The consultation culminated in a pledging session in Paris. Fundraising will then continue during 2024.

Typically, over 100 countries contribute to Ifad’s replenishments, making it the most widely supported of all the major international financial institution replenishments.

“I am humbled by the positive momentum from today’s session and confident that Ifad’s ambitious call to mobilize $2 billion in new funding to support a $10-billion program of work and impacting over 100 million rural people will be achieved in the coming months,” said Lario.

Ifad’s member states have demonstrated their record-breaking support and Ifad’s pivotal role in revitalizing the 2030 Agenda of Sustainable Development Goals through investing in rural people.

“We rely on Ifad to ensure the resilience we seek to build, taking into account climate change and all other factors that hinder our development,” said Carmen do Sacramento Neto, Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Angola, at the opening of the session.

“There has been an improvement in the living conditions of rural and fishing populations where the Ifad project [was implemented] and it has had a significant impact. We announce that Angola will maintain its contribution and increase it in the coming years as a clear sign of our commitment.”

“Developing countries don’t need external support, but agricultural and food independence. This is where Ifad must play a key role in reversing the trend. Ifad is a decisive player. It enables the development of the most vulnerable countries, and above all it supports what is at the heart of our ambition: structural transformations in agriculture,” said Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, France, at the high-level session.

Collaborating with member states, Ifad invests in rural development and across food systems to help small-scale farmers produce more food and in greater variety, access markets, apply new technologies and adapt to climate change.

“Ifad ensures that member state contributions reach those who need it the most, with 45 percent in total concessional financing going to low-income countries and at least 30 percent of core resources dedicated to fragile situations.”