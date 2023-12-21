Pagcor-funded school inaugurated in Tarlac

PURA, Tarlac—School children in this municipality now have more learning space with the inauguration last Wednesday of a 2-story, 6-classroom building funded by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor).

The new learning facility, built at a cost of nearly P18 million, was unveiled at Nilasin 1st Elementary School, one of the public schools in Pura in dire need of additional classrooms after a powerful earthquake damaged its old buildings more than three decades ago.

Pura town suffered extensively from the 1990 earthquake that damaged crucial infrastructure, including government buildings, schools and residences. Numerous attempts have been made to restore and repair the damaged structures but some of the buildings were eventually declared unsafe and condemned, exacerbating the challenges faced by the local community.

Pagcor allocated P17.87 million for the construction of the earthquake-resistant building.

Mayor Freddie D. Domingo expressed gratitude to Pagcor for the agency’s “invaluable support.”

“This generous contribution not only enhances our educational infrastructure but also empowers the future of our students,” Domingo was quoted in a statement as saying.

According to Assistant Vice-President for Community Relations and Services Eric I. Balcos, the state gaming firm has always supported education-related projects because they play a vital role in promoting community development and empowering the dreams of the next generation.”

“By unveiling a new school building in Pura, Pagcor takes pride in fostering positive change and providing a foundation for the dreams of countless students,” Balcos was quoted in the statement as saying.

“Education is the cornerstone of progress, and through such initiatives, we are not just constructing buildings but providing bridges to a brighter, more empowered future for the community,” he added.