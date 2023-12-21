OFWs to play key role in ‘new Philippines’ campaign

CITING the invaluable contribution of overseas Filipino workers (OFW) to the country’s socioeconomic development, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday said they will play a crucial role in his administration’s campaign towards a “New Philippines.”

In his speech during the OFW Family Day 2023 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, the chief executive recognized how OFWs help in nation-building not only through their remittances, but also with their work experience abroad.

“They bring with them when they come home their new expertise and knowledge, which they share with our workforce,” Marcos said in Filipino.

He hopes OFWs will help in government efforts to “modernize” the country by becoming models of a “new breed of Filipino workers.”

“With your continued cooperation, I trust we will be able to establish the New Philippines for Filipinos now and for future generations,” Marcos said.

At the event organized by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), the President also reiterated his administration’s commitment to provide them with better services to OFWs.

Foremost of these developments, he said, is the government’s “One Repatriation Command Center,” which has a 24/7 hotline 1348 for those needing to be rescued, repatriated, or require counseling and legal assistance.

He said the government also continues to implement Livelihood Development Assistance Program, the Balik Pinas, Balik Hanap-buhay, the Financial Awareness Seminar-Small Business Management Training, the Enterprise Development Loan Program, and the Tulong Pangkabuhayan sa Pag-unlad ng Samahang OFWs.

Other government welfare aid for OFWs include the OFW Children Circle, OWWA Education and Training Program and Educational Assistance, as well as the construction of the OFW Hospital in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Marcos said his administration will continue to improve its interventions for OFWs.

“There are many more projects lined up, and even the existing programs we will improve. I hope you will make the most of these benefits and use them properly,” Marcos said.

Latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed there are an estimated 1.96 million OFWs abroad as of September 2022.

Image credits: Alfred Frias/NIB





