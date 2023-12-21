Nlex reactivates motorist assistance program

Nlex Corp. said on Wednesday it is enhancing expressway services during peak periods for a safer and more convenient travel along the North Luzon Expressway (Nlex) and the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (Sctex).

Nlex Corp. President and General Manager Luigi Bautista said the company is reactivating the “Safe Trip Mo, Sagot Ko” (SMSK) program for the expected increase in traffic volume starting December 22.

“This is the first Christmas and New Year where Filipinos will be able to celebrate without a state of public health emergency. Please plan your trips well as we expect high traffic volume during these days,” he said in a statement.

SMSK aims to enhance expressway services during peak periods for safer and more convenient travel. During its implementation, the tollway company will be deploying over 1,500 traffic, toll and systems personnel for increased patrol visibility and toll plaza assistance.

Emergency medical services and incident response teams will also be fielded and positioned at strategic areas of the expressways.

High traffic volume is being anticipated in the following major toll plazas: Balintawak, Mindanao, and Tarlac on December 22 around noontime until late in the evening of December 23 and noontime of December 29 until late in the evening; Tarlac on December 25, 26 and January 1; and Bocaue on early afternoon until midnight of December 25 and 26, the morning of December 27, afternoon to midnight of December 29 and January 1 noontime until late in the morning of the following day.

Bautista added that construction and lane closures along the mainline road of the Nlex-Sctex will be suspended, unless emergency safety repairs are necessary, until January 2, 12 noon.

Traffic management teams will also closely monitor the chokepoint areas such as the Harborlink, Meycauayan, Bocaue, Candaba Viaduct, San Simon, San Fernando, Dau, Mabalacat ramps.

Nlex is targeting to increase its capital expenditures (capex) by as much as 50 percent in 2024 to bankroll its infrastructure initiatives.

Company president Luigi Bautista said the company is allocating “about P15 billion” for “existing and planned expansion” of Nlex and Sctex. The company is spending P10 billion in capex this year.

Included in the list of priority projects for Nlex is the Candaba Third Viaduct, which is now “30 percent complete,” Bautista said.

Costing P7.89 billion, the project involves the construction of a new bridge in the middle of the two existing viaducts to further improve safety and expand the expressway’s capacity to handle more vehicles.