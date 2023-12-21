My planning for 2024

IN 2015, I wrote several times about the coming cycle change to Political Chaos in 2016. That year gave us Duterte, Brexit, and Trump among other election and political dramas. These included “The Panama Papers” scandal, involving a large number of politicians, and both Brazil’s (Dilma Rousseff) and South Korea’s (Park Geun-hye) presidents being fired.

As late as September 2019, I said that a change in the economic cycle would bring the Year of Economic Chaos in 2020. Never did I expect the disaster that would unfold over the next two years because of governments’ reaction to the Covid virus spreading. In many ways here in the Philippines and globally, we have not recovered nor returned to pre-Covid days. This is particularly evident if you examine the amount of global government debt that we are now carrying.

The period leading up to changes in cycle can be problematic. I said that 2023 would be The Year from Hell. Two very dangerous regional wars combined with intense saber rattling in Asia both in our area and in the north with the Koreas, added to the continuing economic disruption.

These cycles unfold with regularity, not as precise in timing as solar eclipses but more akin to animal migration or female ovulation. Unlike eclipses, the latter two can be affected by external factors, weather or physical/emotional distress.

You can ask what causes these cycles. But it actually does not matter because all I am concerned about is surviving and then prospering. Joseph tells the Pharaoh “Seven years of abundance followed by seven years of famine.” The Pharaoh never asks “Why?”

Joseph says, “Let Pharaoh take a fifth of the harvest of Egypt during the seven years of abundance. Collect all the food of these good years that are coming and store up the grain, held in reserve, to be used during the seven years of famine.” The plan seemed good to Pharaoh and to his officials.

You may discount these cycles as fantasy because of the unpredictable input from humans on both war and economics. But what Joseph described is a typical boom/bust cycle that happened to be seven years peak to trough. I have studied cycles thoroughly enough to know that they are to be ignored only at your peril.

Classical economics had either denied the existence of business cycles or blamed them on external factors, particularly war. But then came the Panic of 1825, which was the first international economic crisis occurring in peacetime.

My plan for 2020 was simple. I said it was necessary to make as much money in 2019 because 2020 would see challenging times. Now, what about 2024?

I have struggled with a name to define 2024 and I finally found looking at Christmas season 2023. Where is the Christmas Spirit? Where is the joyful shopping? Where is Jose Mari Chan singing us through the malls?

The year 2024 will be the Year of Uncertainty. When you are uncertain about the present and the future you experience indecision and hesitancy. The world seems unreliable, and the future, vague. Uncertainty creates fear.

All purchases large or small in my family will be with cash. No credit cards even with zero interest. No cash; no buy. I am looking to add to my small real estate portfolio but only at the right price from a highly motivated seller, the more desperate for cash the better. Family business interests will be expanded but only into new ventures. “Due diligence” will mean only one thing. Operations must be break-even from day one, preferably in a joint venture that requires minimal capital expenditure.

My liquid investment portfolio is currently 95 percent cash although I am in a few short-term positions, and I will be extremely nimble and flexible as we enter the New Year. My long-term holdings, some from 2017, have all been cashed out.

If the PSE continues to move higher, there will be rotation. The blue chips followed by the second liners and finally into good companies with bad stocks. It is the third category that will yield the highest profits and those are the issues I will wait for patiently.

My primary life-philosophy is to find the worst-case scenario and plan a way to defeat it. Then I have the confidence to tackle uncertain times.

Have a Merry Christmas and a joyful New Year celebration. See you again in 2024.

