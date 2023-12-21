Mocasa bridges gap for Filipinos towards better access to credit services

The Philippines financial landscape is going digital, as e-wallets have made purchases and money transfer services more convenient for Filipinos. This digital migration has helped the unbanked and under-banked in the country, by giving them access to basic financial services without the need to apply at a physical bank and presenting documentary requirements to open an account.

Fintech company Mocasa brings e-transactions one step further by being the first virtual credit wallet in the Philippines. The financial services app stands out from other e-wallets and e-loans as it is uniquely positioned to provide innovative credit payment services. “Unlike conventional e-wallets that primarily facilitate transactions, Mocasa is dedicated to offering Filipino consumers a flexible platform for credit payments, both online and offline, making credit accessible to a broader segment of the population,” says Mocasa CEO Robin Wong.

Mocasa CEO Robin Wong

Additionally, Mocasa distinguishes itself by integrating attractive perks such as zero interest for timely payments, flexible installment plans, and the potential for credit limit growth. “This positions Mocasa as a pioneer, offering a tailored blend of payment flexibility and enticing incentives not commonly found in traditional e-wallets or e-loans,” he says.

Fintech Forecast

Wong gives his assessment of the Philippine fintech landscape. “As we look ahead to 2024, the financial services industry, particularly in the field of digital payment and online lending, continues its transformative journey amid the digital age’s rapid expansion.”

He adds that according to projections, the digital payment penetration rate in retail transactions will increase to 50%, and online lending business in the Philippines will be worth $350 billion by the end of 2023. This substantial gain can be linked to ongoing advances in financial technology, a significant increase in online transactions, and the growing importance of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country. This rise is part of a larger regional trend, with Southeast Asian smart cities expected to reach a daunting $236.7 billion by 2030.

While the Philippines’ fintech sector is on an upward trend, with 58 million Filipinos now owning an e-wallet account, he says it is essential to realize the untapped potential for future expansion and improvement. Bridging the gap between the unserved/underserved populace and financial institutions remains a significant barrier, he notes. “Under the leadership of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and working with them along with other regulatory agencies, we are confident that the Philippines can progress toward becoming a more financially inclusive nation.”

Progress in the Digital Space

Wong brings his extensive experience in consumer finance and virtual credit card industries. Having lived in China, a country that established the modern fintech industry from almost zero in the last 20 years, he became accustomed to the convenience of using credit cards and mobile banking apps for daily transactions. “In 2019, during my first visit to the Philippines, I recognized the inconvenience of cash payments and the lack of comprehensive banking and financial services. Inspired by the government’s push for a cashless society and drawing insights from China’s credit payment development, I foresaw the potential for the Philippines to leapfrog traditional credit cards and embrace digital credit payments directly.”

As CEO, Wong describes himself as the lead innovator and strategist. “I aim to inspire and empower our teams to think creatively, embrace new ideas, and drive change.” The local team provides insights on the Philippines market, keeping the company updated with industry trends to create more strategic decisions.

Mocasa Virtual Mastercard in use for shopping

Empowering Pinoys Through Credit Services

He says Mocasa’s role in the financial ecosystem of the country is to give Filipinos more control over their finances. “We aspire to serve the unserved and underserved areas as the Philippines’ first virtual credit wallet offering both Pay Later and Quick Loan. Partnering with reputable companies like Mastercard and Asia United Bank (AUB), we also make our terms more convenient for our customers by providing a 0% interest credit line to promote digital payments and a <0.25% daily interest rate on our Quick Loan.”

The company’s mission is to promote safe access to credit. “Our team works closely with regulatory bodies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to address industry challenges such as correcting the public’s negative perception of online lending as a result of scams, unauthorized lending, and even unethical or unprofessional collection processes.” Another benefit of using the app is that, as an accredited Accessing Entity (AE) of the Credit Information Company (CIC), Mocasa customers can access and build their credit scores to help them make more educated financial decisions.

Since its launch in 2021, Mocasa has expanded its product offerings. “It was our strategy to offer Pay Later first and use it to measure the Filipino market’s reception and acceptance. Now we are offering cash loans through our Quick Loan product.”

In 2024, Mocasa will be upgrading its payment infrastructure with the integration of QRPh and Virtual Mastercard technology. This advancement will not only improve the stability and security of transactions for its users but also streamline the overall payment experience. Mocasa is also set to reward elite-level users with the issuance of physical cards and will be expanding its financial services to include personal loans with tenures extending beyond two years.

To find out more about Mocasa’s services, visit www.mocasa.com.