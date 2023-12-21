Metro Pacific unit, Axelum close deal on ₱5.32-B stake

Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Metro Pacific Agro Ventures Inc. (MPAV), has closed the deal to acquire a strategic stake in coconut products producer Axelum Resources Corp.

Axelum disclosed to the Philippine Stock Exchange that it has sealed the P5.32-billion deal for MPAV to acquire a 34.76 percent stake in Axelum. However, MPAV’s payment will be done in installments and will be subject to the “achievement of certain EBITDA milestones.”

In its disclosure to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, MPIC’s parent company First Pacific Ltd. said MPAV’s agreement to acquire 1.19 billion common shares and 200 million redeemable preferred shares of Axelum has been amended on December 19.

“Whilst the total highest consideration for the transactions payable by the group will remain unchanged at approximately P5.32 billion or approximately P3.83 per share, the basis for payment of consideration under the SPA has been amended,” First Pacific said.

It added that the amendments calls for the payment to be on installments “to the effect an initial payment of P3.37 billion would be payable on or around December 22, 2023, with additional payments payable upon achievement of certain EBITDA [earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization] milestones up to the original purchase price under the original SPA [share purchase agreement].”

“The amendments in relation to the payment by installments under the SPA were agreed following arms’ length negotiations of the parties. For the avoidance of doubt, an amount of P0.5 billion will be payable for the redeemable preferred shares also on or around December 22, 2023, which is not subject to the EBITDA milestones referred to above,” First Pacific said.

The firm said the parties also agreed to extend the settlement date of the SPA and the subscription agreement to January 15 next year.

“We proudly welcome the investment of MPAV into Axelum. This partnership is built on a shared vision and profound commitment to spearhead initiatives that will modernize our local coconut industry. We aim to achieve this by leveraging our joint expertise, network and resources,” Axelum Chairman and CEO Romeo I. Chan said.

“Most importantly, this will allow us to deepen our societal impact by providing sustainable livelihood to coconut farming communities, and thereby contributing to the continuous development of the country’s agriculture sector.”

Last month, June Cheryl A. Cabal-Revilla, MPIC’s CFO, chief sustainability officer and chief risk officer, said Axelum failed to reach some of its sales figures, which will cause its due diligence to restart.

“The valuation is in discussion in terms of finalizing it obviously because they have not met their targets, and they’re going to (recast) their numbers,” Revilla said.

“And so we have to dig deeper into the assumptions and the KPIs (key performance indicators), etc. We will see their forecast for 2024, because we did the due diligence early last year towards the end of the year and early this year also. But through the unfolding of results in 2023, they’ve been very far from their numbers.”

The due diligence was supposed to have been completed by the end of October, but Revilla said parties had to “extend it mutually because they have to rework their numbers and we have to re-look and redo the extended due diligence.”

Axelum caters to a top-tier clientele comprised of renowned multinational consumer brands, across more than 30 high-growth export markets.

It produces an extensive range of premium coconut products including desiccated coconut, coconut milk powder, sweetened coconut, coconut milk and cream, reduced fat coconut and coconut cooking oil.

In addition, Axelum is a major supplier to Vita Coco, the world’s largest and most popular coconut water beverage.