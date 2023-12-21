Message of welcome from Pope Francis

IN a significant development that reflects a more inclusive stance by the Catholic Church, the Vatican announced on Monday that Pope Francis has approved letting priests bless same-sex couples.

The document from the Vatican’s doctrine office lays out the conditions for what such blessings can, and cannot, involve. It says that priests can offer blessings to same-sex couples provided the blessings themselves don’t in any way resemble a marriage. To avoid any confusion, the blessing should not be offered in conjunction with a civil union ceremony, gay or straight.

From the Associated Press: “The document marks the latest gesture of outreach from a pope who has made welcoming LGBTQ+ Catholics a hallmark of his papacy. From his 2013 quip, “Who am I to judge?” about a purportedly gay priest, to his 2023 comment to The Associated Press that “being homosexual is not a crime,” Francis has distinguished himself from all his predecessors with his message of welcome.”

The Vatican said the overall goal is to make it abundantly clear to the couple and those around them that the blessing in no way resembles a marriage. This is because the Catholic Church teaches that marriage is a lifelong union between a man and a woman.

Nothing has changed about the Catholic Church’s firm opposition to gay marriage, or its teaching that homosexual acts are “intrinsically disordered.” Rather, this new document aims to allow any couple in an “irregular union” to seek and receive God’s love and mercy through a blessing. That can include LGBTQ+ couples and heterosexual couples who haven’t been married in the church.

To prevent any confusion with official prayers of the church, the Vatican said the blessing should not be codified or established by set procedures or rituals by dioceses or bishops’ conferences. Rather, priests should be trained to “spontaneously” offer blessings outside the church’s set of approved blessings. To drive home the spontaneous, informal nature of these blessings, the Vatican said it has no plans to regulate details or practicalities about same-sex blessings, leaving it to individual priests to work out.

Pope Francis has long been known for his more progressive views on social issues, and his support for blessings for same-sex couples is consistent with his emphasis on compassion and inclusivity. The Pope’s decision reflects a desire to extend pastoral care to LGBTQ+ individuals and to acknowledge the value and dignity of their relationships. By approving blessings, the Pope recognizes the need to provide spiritual support to same-sex couples within the Catholic Church.

This development is a milestone in the Catholic Church’s journey towards inclusivity and understanding. It demonstrates the Pope’s pastoral approach, offering support and recognition to LGBTQ+ individuals and their relationships. Although the Church maintains its traditional definition of marriage, the approval of blessings signifies a growing willingness to engage with the realities faced by same-sex couples and to foster dialogue within the Church.

While some may view the Pope’s decision as insufficient progress, it shows the Pontiff’s openness to revisit, and even revise, Church teachings. The Pope’s decision should serve as a bridge between the Catholic Church and the LGBTQ+ community, fostering a spirit of understanding. That’s because it sends a message of inclusivity and openness, inviting dialogue and engagement with individuals who may have felt excluded by the Church’s teachings in the past. This bridge-building effort by Pope Francis can lead to greater empathy and acceptance within the Catholic community.