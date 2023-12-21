Meralco heeds ERC, revises terms of CSP for 1,800MW

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) heeded the recommendation of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to revise the terms of reference (TOR) of the upcoming competitive selection process (CSP) for 1,800 megawatts (MW) of baseload capacity.

“ERC Chairman Monalisa Dimalanta has a few recommendations which we have already incorporated in the TOR. I think the only major change was the capping of the maximum offered capacity. Because under the TOR, any bidder can offer a maximum of 1,800 megawatts so she recommended capping it to a certain level.

We recommended 1,200 megawatt which I think was acceptable to her,” said Meralco Head of Regulatory Management Office Jose Ronald Valles.

Dimalanta earlier raised the limitation on the power plants that can participate in the CSP. “Our concern is that if only plants that started operations in 2020-2025 is allowed then this unduly limits that number of plants that can participate which raised issues on how competitive the bids or offers would be.”

The firms that had expressed interest to join the competitive bidding are GNPD, First NatGas Power, SP New Energy, Mariveles Power Generation, Excellent Energy Resources, Inc. (EERI) and Masinloc Power Partners Co. Ltd. (MPPCL).

Four of the six offers are coal. The remaining two are solar and gas.

Valles said the bids and awards committee will prioritize the bid offer with the least cost and the one that will be sourced from indigenous fuel.

“If two bidders offer the very least cost but one is being supplied by coal and the other is from LNG [liquefied natural gas] from Malampaya then we will go for the one that will be sourced from Malampaya,” Valles said.

He also said that there can be two winning bidders that could supply Meralco the needed capacity of 1800MW. “If there is an offer of 1,200 megawatt and another is 600MW then both can win.”

Meralco said the deadline for the submission of bids for the 1,800MW CSP is December 26.

“We’re seeking guidance if we can proceed with the bid opening on December 27 given the recommendations of the ERC that we have incorporated already in the TOR. Unless the chair tell us otherwise, then we will likely proceed because there’s not enough time for us to complete the bidding,” Valles added.

Meralco said the 1,800MW capacity is needed to meet the growing demand of its customers starting next year. It expects electricity sales within its franchise area to grow between 4.5 to 4.7 percent this year from 2022.

Lasty year, Meralco’s energy sales volumes rose by 6 percent to 48,916 gigawatt hours (GWh) from 46,073 GWh in 2021 brought about by the minimal restrictions in commercial and social activities. Sales mix continued to shift towards the commercial segment, Meralco had reported.

“For October alone, we’re seeing around 5.2 percent increase then November, December it is still that much. So, on average, 5 percent per quarter. That would be around 4.7 percent for the year,” said Meralco Chief Commercial Officer and First Vice President Ferdinand Geluz.