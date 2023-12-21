`

MBT’s CSR arm donates to DOST

THE Department of Science and Technology  announced it received school equipment from the Metrobank Foundation Inc. (MFI), the corporate social responsibility arm of the Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (PSE: MBT) last December 13.

According to the DOST, the donated school equipment includes: two flat-screen televisions; one refrigerator; one portable speaker; and, seven tablet computers.

The equipment would go to the DOST Day Care centers. MFI President Aniceto M. Sobrepeña cited the “selfless act” of DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. in choosing to share his reward as one of the judges in the 2023 MFI Search for Outstanding Filipinos.

